My Favorite Putting Mat (One I Actually Bought) Has A Whopping 43% Off Right Now

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are a wide range of excellent putting mats available to buy right now but my personal favorite is the Dustin Johnson endorsed Perfect Practice Putting Mat which is on offer this Prime Day with a whopping 43% off the usual price!

I’ve had this mat since just after the first COVID lockdown ended and I still use it regularly now. Not as much as I used to as I’ve since turned my front garden into an artificial turf putting green and have less need to practice indoors. Prior to that though I used this mat all the time and I can’t recommend it highly enough. I still occasionally set it up if I’ve been struggling with three or four footers as it helps massively with repetition of stroke and confidence building.

It is one of the many eye-catching Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals that has dropped in the last 48 hours and is perfect for anyone who may be struggling with their putting game. As with many of the best putting aids out there, this is a straightforward and easy to use putting mat that will test your speed and accuracy with the flat stick.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat | 43% off at Amazon

Was $174.99 Now $99.99 Improve your short putting game at home or in the office with Dustin Johnson's putting mat. Ideal for honing your stroke and building your confidence, plus it packs away nicely so you don't need it set up all the time.

There’s nothing flashy about this mat but there doesn’t need to be. It’s made from high end materials but essentially it’s just a mat with two different sized holes which you can putt into. The ball return track saves a lot of the hassle of retrieving golf balls and the markings on the mat help with alignment, but the real beauty of this mat is its simplicity and ease of use.

Set up is really easy, it’s just a case of rolling out the mat and then allowing it to settle. You can weigh down the ends to speed up this process. The wooden slats that form the ball return track join together with magnets and take just a few seconds to set up.

The mat itself runs at 10-14 on the stimp meter (depending on the underlying surface) and runs super smoothly due to the Crystal Velvet Trueroll Technology, while the Train Track Alignment helps you improve your stroke and alignment. It's ideal for working on repetition of stroke, but if your goal is to get better on breaking putts then you should also check out the Breaking Ball Putting Mat.

The Perfect Practice Putting Mat is available in three sizes. The Standard Edition is 9 foot 6 inches, but there is also a Compact Edition which is 8 foot and the XL Edition which is 15 foot 6 inches. The main purpose of this is to help with shorter putts so you can go with any of these sizes. If you have the space then perhaps the longer one might be best but for most people the standard or compact will do just fine.

(Image credit: Future)

Using this mat regularly will really help you to hone your putting stroke and build confidence on shorter putts. It doesn’t replicate being on a golf course as there isn’t usually any break (unless you have an uneven floor!) and all putts are straight. The aim is to refine your stroke to get the ball running on the line you need it to and to be able to do it repeatedly.

Practice makes perfect but finding the time and the motivation to put enough hours in is a problem for many casual golfers. The way I got around that was to have the mat set up all of the time. If you have to go and dig it out of the garage and set it up and then put it away afterwards, often you just won’t bother. If you have a space where you have it permanently set up that makes it much less of a hassle.

Although I use it outside occasionally when the weather is nice, mostly I set it up in the living room and find myself practicing a little but often. Just a few putts here and there, but regularly throughout the day. So for example, if I'm watching TV and the commercials come on I’d grab the putter and go and sink a few putts. Or when I walk past the mat on the way to the kitchen or the bathroom, I’ll often stop and hit a couple of eight footers on the way. Doing it that way enables you to hit a lot of putts without it ever feeling like actual practice.

You can also set little competitions to keep it interesting. Sometimes I will take two of my best putters and have them compete against each other with the winner going in the bag the next time I go out on the course. Putting a blade putter up against a mallet putter is always interesting. You might think you're better with one and then the results tell you otherwise. This also works when trying to find the best golf ball for putting.

Another good practice tip is to set yourself a target with a forfeit if you don’t reach it. Anything to give a little consequence to the task as that helps to recreate the pressure of being on the golf course.

If you do not have much space but you do have a carpet, then instead of a putting mat you may be better served with the nifty Premium Pressure Putt Trainer device.

However, if you have the room for it and your goal is to develop a consistent and repeatable stroke on putts from inside eight feet then look no further than DJ's mat of choice as it's a great way to sharpen up your short game. Set yourself goals, such as making ten in a row from eight feet for instance (you'll be surprised how easy it is when there is no break). Then go from four feet using the smaller hole (not so easy!). The small hole is a really useful feature because after you’ve been making putts into that, when you go back to the standard sized hole it feels like putting into a bucket.

If you just want something to help you feel more comfortable on short putts then the Perfect Practice Putting Mat is just the job and that's why for me it's the best out there and with this Prime Day discount it's an absolute bargain.