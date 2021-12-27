Best Golf Balls Deals
Need some golf balls? You are in the right place to find a deal.
published
We all know how important the golf ball is to us and because we all play the game differently, with varying swing speeds and skill sets, a golf ball can be a very personal part of the equipment setup.
Brands know this and therefore manufacture models that cover different aspects of the game to suit your style of play.
Whether you are seeking more distance or perhaps you want more control around the greens, there is a golf ball designed for your game.
Golf balls can be expensive, with a dozen of the best golf balls sometimes coming in at $45, however there are better deals available on the top models like the Titleist Pro V1, TaylorMade TP5, Callaway Chrome Soft and Srixon Z-Star XV, all of which are models used by some of the best players in the world.
These are the creme de la creme in the golf ball world, offering top of the range performance, however we have also added in some deals below on some of the most popular golf balls on the market as well.
If you want a softer-feeling golf ball (check out our guide on the best soft feel golf balls obviously), then the Callaway Supersoft, Srixon Soft Feel and Titleist Tour Soft balls are three we recommend if you like a soft feel on chips and putts, or could do with a few extra yards courtesy of a low-compression core.
There are also deals on models from Mizuno and Bridgestone as well, both of which recently made our best premium golf balls guide.
So if you need to stock up on golf balls at the start of 2022, then check out some of the deals below...
- Faster swinger? Take a look at some of the best low spin golf balls
- Slower swinger? Here is our guide on the best golf balls for slow swing speeds
- Want to boost your distance? The best distance golf balls will help
For more deals check out the Golf monthly website as well as some of our buying advice content, such as the best value golf balls, and best soft feel golf balls.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
