Mizuno Unveils Limited Edition Azalea-Themed Blades, And We Think They Are Truly Stunning

The Japanese brand might have just released the best looking irons we have ever seen.

(Image credit: Mizuno)
By Sam Tremlett
published

We didn't think the Mizuno Pro 241 irons could get anymore beautiful but that hasn't stopped Mizuno from trying and dare I say, achieving this lofty goal. The specific iron in question is the Azalea Edition of the 241 blade which features a striking PVD finish that shimmers in hues of pink and green, colors synonymous with the gorgeous Azalea flower that we see on the 13th hole at Augusta National

Mizuno Pro 241 Azalea Irons | Buy from PGA TOUR Superstore Buy for $2409.99

At PGA TOUR Superstore you can get a set of the irons with the limited edition True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft as well as limited edition Golf Pride grips. The set goes from three-iron down to pitching wedge.

Other elements to get the Masters-themed treatment include the coordinated ferrule, shaft model and band, and finally the grip too. 

Performance won't just be cosmetic either as our gear writer Joe Ferguson tested the 241 blades at the start of the year and loved them. He acknowledged how it doesn't get much better from a shelf appeal point of view because the irons really are things of beauty. Aside from the Mizuno logo, just a simple ‘Mizuno Pro’ wording adorns the back of one of the cleanest-looking clubheads you will see.

Image 1 of 2
Mizuno pro 241 azalea
(Image credit: Mizuno)

Obviously the 241 has been designed with shot shaping and feel in mind. It certainly is not for the faint-hearted and only for the top ball-strikers out there. Joe thought they were exceptionally soft at impact, and produced a muted, crisp strike too. Turf interaction was clean and the data numbers, while conservative, were very consistent. In fact one of Joe's final lines in the review was - the Mizuno Pro 241 irons are the product to beat in the blade category for me - so that shows you how good these irons are! And the Azalea design elevates them further!

