I've Tested These Women's Golf Shoes And They Are A Bargain On Amazon Prime Day

As a female golfer I really appreciate the choice we have nowadays when it comes to buying a pair of golf shoes, and it’s even better when you can find a bargain on Amazon Prime Day! 

Myself and other Golf Monthly contributors have tested some of the best women's golf shoes on the market, and here are some of those that are available at a discounted price. Whether you’re after a pair of spiked or spikeless shoes combined with that all-important comfort, whatever your taste in styles or colors, there’s a pair to suit everyone.

My favorite deal available has to be FootJoy’s Pro/SLX Boa golf shoe. This is the latest model from the Pro/SL franchise. I tested this shoe earlier this year with the standard lacing system, and it’s what I describe as a proper golf shoe! Of course, everyone’s different, so you might prefer a different brand such as Puma, Skechers or adidas.

Spiked Golf Shoes

FootJoy Women's Hyperflex Golf Shoe | Up to 41% off at AmazonWas $169.95 Now $99.95

FootJoy Women's Hyperflex Golf Shoe | Up to 41% off at Amazon
Was $169.95 Now $99.95

FootJoy’s popular Hyperflex model is a modern and athletic looking shoe. In  testing we found that the saddle wraps your foot nicely for lateral support, while the design of the outsole with low profile spikes provides impressive stability. In our opinion, this shoe is a steal at under $100

Read our full FootJoy Women's Hyperflex Golf Shoe review

Puma Ignite Blaze Pro | Up to 50% off at Amazon Was $120 Now $59.99

Puma Ignite Blaze Pro | Up to 50% off at Amazon
Was $120 Now $59.99

At this price point, this is a fantastic golf shoe for year-round use. It’s athletic looking and comfortable, the heel lock window really secures your foot into the shoe. With a mixture of cleats and lugs to provide stability, it performs well too.

Read our full Puma Ignite Blaze Pro review

Spikeless Golf Shoes

FootJoy Women’s Pro/SLX Boa Golf Shoe | Up to 20% off at Amazon Was $209.95 Now $168&nbsp;

FootJoy Women’s Pro/SLX Boa Golf Shoe | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Was $209.95 Now $168 

The 2024 updated model in FootJoy’s popular Pro/SL franchise is a performance-led spikeless shoe. It has a clean looking and modern design and is packed with technology for exceptional comfort and support. For one of the latest premium shoes, saving just over $40 for the Boa model is a good deal!

Read our full FootJoy Women's Pro/SLX review 

Puma Fusion Crush Sport | Up to 25% off at Amazon Was $100 Now $75.21

Puma Fusion Crush Sport | Up to 25% off at Amazon
Was $100 Now $75.21
These shoes won us over, not only with their trainer-style appearance that wouldn’t look out of place on the start line of the New York Marathon, but because of the impressive grip and traction. They are also exceptionally lightweight, so great if you play a lot of golf in one day or regularly play on a course.

Read our full Puma Fusion Crush Sport review

Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip In Golf Shoe | Up to 29% off at Amazon Was $124 Now $88.48

Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip In Golf Shoe | Up to 29% off at Amazon
Was $124 Now $88.48

These easy-to-wear shoes with notably good grip are ideal if you have problem feet thanks to Skechers’ Arch Fit podiatrist-certified support. As the name suggests, they’re the closest you can get to hand-free access and the twist fit dial closure on the side allows women to find the perfect fit. 

Read our full Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip In review 

Adidas Codechaos Women’s Golf Shoe | Up to 71% off at Amazon Was $140 Now $39.99

Adidas Codechaos Women’s Golf Shoe | Up to 71% off at Amazon
Was $140 Now $39.99

With the appearance of a running shoe, the Codechaos is soft underfoot, while still providing support and comfort. It has Boost technology in the sole to make it light and springy, plus it’s waterproof. It’s worth mentioning with adidas shoes, you might want to go up half a size.

Read our full adidas Codechaos shoe review

New Balance Women's 574 Greens V2 Golf Shoe | Up to 9% off at AmazonWas $99.95 Now $90.95

New Balance Women's 574 Greens V2 Golf Shoe | Up to 9% off at Amazon
Was $99.95 Now $90.95

As you might expect from New Balance, this shoe is very trainer-like and stylish in appearance. It's lightweight, highly breathable, so ideal for summer golf. It also represents incredible value for the performance it delivers and the fact that you can wear it anywhere.

Read our full New Balance Women's 574 Greens V2 review

