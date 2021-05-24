In this Adidas Women's Codechaos shoe review, PGA Pro Katie Dawkins tests them out on the golf course over multiple rounds to assess the performance

Adidas Codechaos Women’s Shoe Review

We’ve had a pair of black women’s Codechaos golf shoes for a while now and have been very impressed with the overall offering.

The design means the comfort is like wearing a running shoe, such is the low-profile feel of the shoe but also how it is soft underfoot while still providing good support. Sometimes golf shoes can be too rigid, which means walking in them becomes a chore towards the end of the round.

But there’s no such cause for concern here. The Boost technology in the sole means it’s super light and springy too – we could play in these all day without our feet feeling the strain.



The waterproof protection has kept our feet dry and fresh even in some pretty soggy conditions, which is reassuring should you be playing in them all year round.

We particularly love the orange/coral on the sole of these ones we tested and they clean up brilliantly each time, especially in the black colourway where the odd dirt spot is more easily hidden.

It’s a modern, sporty style golf shoe that certainly makes it look like you can play – and in fact we’ve had some pretty scores since switching into the new colourway way. Coincidence? Possibly, but the fact remains that we’ve really enjoyed wearing them, and they leave you to focus on the shot in hand rather than any pinch points or unwanted pain on your feet.

It’s worth pointing out that with Adidas footwear we have had to go up half a size, so you might want to consider opting for the larger option if you often get caught between two sizes.

We’d go as far to say that these have been our favourite pair of women’s shoes we’ve tested in recent times, simply because there wasn’t anything we didn’t particularly like about them.