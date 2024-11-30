I've Been Waiting For This Golf Cart To Go On Offer And I Am Jumping At It
Are you looking for a new push cart? Currently, one of our favorite models, the Bag Boy Nitron, has just been reduced by 15% this Black Friday
We've seen some incredible deals on golf shoes, clubs and tech this Black Friday but, despite the deluge of deals we've spotted so far, golf cart deals on Black Friday are often rare and overlooked.
However, after scouring the web, we stumbled across this excellent deal on the Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart, a model that ranks as one of the best push carts money can buy! It actually wasn't on offer at all in November leading up to Black Friday, nor was it discounted on the day itself, but clearly the new wave of deals has resulted in the Nitron going on offer. As such, I am jumping at it!
Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart | 15% off at Amazon
Was $279.95 Now $238
The Big Boy Nitron Push Cart is a lightweight, compact, spacious option in a competitive space. In testing, it nailed the basics and it's also filled with great details to provide a near flawless experience.
Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review
In testing, the most impressive aspect was the speed at which the patented nitrogen-powered opening mechanism worked. Crucially, it opened in one smooth action and then folded closed again just as easily at the end of a round.
What's more, during the many rounds we used it for, the bungee straps did an excellent job of tightly securing the golf bag in place, whilst there were several features that really enhanced this model
Featuring individual holders for scorecards, beverages, umbrellas and a handle-mounted parking brake, the only slight downside is that the Nitron does feel slightly wider than other models but, what can't be argued, is the stability on offer.
As mentioned, the patented nitrogen-powered opening mechanism is, arguably, the stand-out and, when folded down, it’s very compact, making it a dream in terms of storage.
Overall, we loved the Nitron and, with its solid performance and great looks, we would highly recommend this deal from Amazon, where you can save a tidy 15%! Also I have included some other good deals below.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Dan has been with Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoe, golf bag, golf cart and apparel reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 6.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current clubs:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i230 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist AVX
-
-
Watch All Four Men's Majors In 2025 With This Sky Sports Black Friday Deal
Keep up with all of the golf anywhere in the world with these fantastic Black Friday deals on Sky Sports!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
Wow! This Is The Best Price We've Ever Seen On This Launch Monitor
One of our favorite portable launch monitors, the Rapsodo MLM, is at the best price we have ever seen right now.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Wow! This Is The Best Price We've Ever Seen On This Launch Monitor
One of our favorite portable launch monitors, the Rapsodo MLM, is at the best price we have ever seen right now.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Don't Miss Out! Our Favorite Budget Rangefinder Is Now Under £100
On Black Friday weekend, we've found that one of our favorite cheap rangefinders is under triple figures!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I Believe Scottie Scheffler’s $10 Training Grip Is Crucial To His Generational Ball Striking, And Here’s Where To Get One…
Forget new drivers, irons, or golf balls this Black Friday weekend, PGA Professional Joe Ferguson explains why this could be the best $10 you EVER spend on your golf…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Was Given $1000 To Spend On Black Friday - Here's What I'm Buying!
Black Friday is a great time for a golfer to pick up some real bargains... So, what could I get for a thousand bucks? Well, quite a lot actually!
By David Usher Published
-
I've Just Tested All Of The Best Putting Mats And 5 Of Them Are On Offer This Black Friday
Putting mat expert Sam De'Ath breaks down some of the best models on offer this Black Friday that he has recently tested
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I Test Golf Shoes For A Living And These Are The 5 Best Golf Shoe Deals This Black Friday Weekend
Yes, it's a silly job, but here are the best five golf shoe deals this Black Friday weekend from someone who knows a thing or two about a golf shoe.
By Dan Parker Published
-
In Costco's Black Friday Golf Sale, There Is A Golf Simulator Deal Not To Be Missed
Costco members can bag excellent deals this Black Friday, including one on a simulator that currently has a discount of $3,000!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
This Will Sell Out: The Cobra Darkspeed Driver Has Dropped To An Ultra-Low Price This Black Friday
Golf Monthly Driver expert Joe Ferguson has spotted the extremely popular Cobra Darkspeed family on offer at PGA Tour Superstore…
By Joe Ferguson Published