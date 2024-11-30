I've Been Waiting For This Golf Cart To Go On Offer And I Am Jumping At It

We've seen some incredible deals on golf shoes, clubs and tech this Black Friday but, despite the deluge of deals we've spotted so far, golf cart deals on Black Friday are often rare and overlooked.

However, after scouring the web, we stumbled across this excellent deal on the Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart, a model that ranks as one of the best push carts money can buy! It actually wasn't on offer at all in November leading up to Black Friday, nor was it discounted on the day itself, but clearly the new wave of deals has resulted in the Nitron going on offer. As such, I am jumping at it!

Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart | 15% off at Amazon

Was $279.95 Now $238 The Big Boy Nitron Push Cart is a lightweight, compact, spacious option in a competitive space. In testing, it nailed the basics and it's also filled with great details to provide a near flawless experience. Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review

In testing, the most impressive aspect was the speed at which the patented nitrogen-powered opening mechanism worked. Crucially, it opened in one smooth action and then folded closed again just as easily at the end of a round.

What's more, during the many rounds we used it for, the bungee straps did an excellent job of tightly securing the golf bag in place, whilst there were several features that really enhanced this model

Featuring individual holders for scorecards, beverages, umbrellas and a handle-mounted parking brake, the only slight downside is that the Nitron does feel slightly wider than other models but, what can't be argued, is the stability on offer.

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, the patented nitrogen-powered opening mechanism is, arguably, the stand-out and, when folded down, it’s very compact, making it a dream in terms of storage.

Overall, we loved the Nitron and, with its solid performance and great looks, we would highly recommend this deal from Amazon, where you can save a tidy 15%! Also I have included some other good deals below.