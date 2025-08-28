"It Might Be The Perfect Rangefinder" - This Brand New Bushnell Is The Best Laser Rangefinder We've Ever Tested, And It's Already Got $65 Off
Our tester Dan Parker reckons the Bushnell Tour Hybrid is a superb addition to any golfer's bag, it's rare to see a 2025 new release on offer, so worth grabbing fast
Released in April this year, the Bushnell Tour Hybrid has already cemented itself as one of the best golf rangefinders available. Considering it's a brand new device, and comes from the masters of rangefinder technology, Bushnell, it's certainly lit up the rangefinder market.
It's also the first Bushnell rangefinder to feature Slope compensated laser distances and Slope compensated GPS distances, and one of the many reasons it received a perfect 5 out of 5-star review.
Golf Monthly's expert tester, Dan Parker, not only gave the Bushnell Tour Hybrid that faultless review, but went as far as saying the Bushnell rangefinder might be the perfect rangefinder, allowing golfers of all levels to be armed with the information they need to play better golf.
Being new to the market and already one of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders, you wouldn't expect to see any significant discounts on the Tour Hybrid, which makes this deal we've spotted worth taking advantage of. Right now, at Amazon, you can pick up the Tour Hybrid with a $65 discount, reduced to $434.84 from $499.99, which is the cheapest price we've seen.
Get the Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder for just $434.84 at Amazon.
In his review, Dan Parker had nothing but praise for the Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder, stating this might be the perfect rangefinder, and awarding it a flawless 5 out of 5-star review. Highlights include its class-leading laser, and built-in GPS that projects front, middle and back yardages, and the Tour Hybrid's instant, out-of-the-box set-up procedure, which GPS's identifies which course you're on, making it one of the most user-friendly rangefinders on the market.
Read Dan's full Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder Review.
Bushnell says the Tour Hybrid is its first rangefinder to feature Slope compensated laser distances as well as Slope compensated GPS distances. They claim it will confidently make club selections with both lasered distances to the pin as well as GPS-powered front/center/back yardages right in the display, so no checking smartphones or needing a signal to get the information, just consistent, precise GPS and laser readings every time.
Bushnell rangefinders are used by 98.6% of PGA Tour pros, and they say its patented Slope technology and algorithm outperforms competitors by factoring in ball trajectory, and not just elevation, which means you get the most accurate "plays-as" distances from both laser and GPS, for the first time in one device.
In his review, Dan also loved how the built-in GPS picked up his location without any user interaction. With the Tour Hybrid, there is nothing extra you need to do, apart from switching it on, with the GPS picking up the course you're playing impressively quickly. Dan was pleased to report that during testing, it would take no more than 60 seconds for the device to find the course he was on, accurately and immediately.
The Tour Hybrid offers slope-adjusted distances, both for the laser distance and the GPS distances, which is another invaluable feature when you're not in a competition. Handily, it can be easily toggled on and off with the clearly marked slope switch on the side of the device, so you and your playing partners can clearly see there's no rule-breaking, and it conforms to USGA rules regarding rangefinders.
The Bushnell Tour Hybrid has already slotted into our Bushnell rangefinder buyers guide as the device with the best features; however, its sibling, the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift, for now holds the crown as best overall, but for how much longer?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.