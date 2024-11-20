I'm A Golf Tech Nerd, And These 9 Garmin Deals Are Too Good To Ignore Before Black Friday

I'm a big Garmin guy. Not only do I love their golf equipment, but I'm a fan of their products that can be used in a range of sports - running, skiing, hiking and more. Seeing as you're reading this on Golf Monthly, chances are you're here for their golf offerings. Firstly, welcome. Secondly, we've got you covered.

Garmin provide some of the best golf watches on the market, so much so that we have made our own guide documenting some of our favorites - the best Garmin golf watches.

Golf watches have become a near essential piece of kit in recent years, helping players with yardages, hole flyovers and green complex. They've become very popular because they can often be worn on and off the golf course, doubling up as a handy in-game companion as well as a trusty time keeper when you're out and about.

In addition to golf watches, GPS systems are considered one of the best golf gadgets to add to your setup. Some of us don't like to play with a watch on our wrist, so the best golf GPS devices offer the benefits of a golf watch without having to wear something that feel a bit clunky on there as we swing.

Finally, we've thrown in the honorable mention of the Garmin Approach R50 which doubles up as both a launch monitor and simulator. It isn't on sale, but given the performance it delivers our jaw hit the floor when we saw the price. It's become a big contender for our favorite piece of golf kit in 2024.

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas fast approaching, take a look at Garmin's best offerings ahead of the busy holiday season. If you'd like to keep up to date with all the best deals in the run up to the festive holidays, check out our Black Friday golf deals hub to grab yourself some bargains! But right now let's get to the Garmin deals.

Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch | $100 off at Garmin

Was $699.99 Now $599.99 We review a lot of gear here at Golf Monthly, including plenty of golf watches - the S70 was the best of the lot last year. One of the most comprehensive watches on the golf market now has $100 off direct from Garmin! If you're going to make a splash and add to your golf tech arsenal, now is the time. The S70 is extremely user friendly, with a clear and crisp display allowing for a whole level of analysis on the golf course. Read our full Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch Review

Garmin Approach S62 Golf Watch | $150 off at Bass Pro Shops

Was $499.99 Now $349.98 The step down from the S70 above is the S62 which is also an outstanding model. It looks great in several colors, the ease of use stands out considering how advanced this watch is and the vast array of functions on offer, and it is a watch you can use every day heightening its value. Speaking of which at Bass Pro Shops you can get this golf watch with as much as $150 off at the moment as well. Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review

Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch | $100 off at Garmin

Was $299.99 Now $199.99 The S70 is the 'creme de la creme' of the golf watch market, but the price does reflect that status. If it's a little outside of your price range, the S42 is a great alternative. Like it's bigger brother, we gave the S42 a spanking five star review last year - we were so impressed that it earned itself a spot on our Editors Choice awards list! It's packed full of features and can easily be worn on and off the course - a handy aspect not typically shared with other golf tech and equipment. Read our full Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | $50 off at Garmin

Was $199.99 Now $149.99 Want a handy GPS watch at a cheap price? Step forward the Garmin S12. Obviously you won't get as much data and info as you will from the S70, S62 or S42 models, but it is still a very helpful companion to have on your wrist whilst out on the links. Given it's a Garmin product, accuracy is always there. It's also dead easy to use and you can barely feel it on your wrist given its lightweight nature. It's pleasing on the eye as well but has limited off-course functionality compared to the more expensive Garmin options listed above. Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review

Garmin Approach G80 GPS | $100 off at Garmin

Was $499.99 Now $399.99 If you want GPS help with your yardages but don't like wearing a watch while you play, the G80 could prove a great option. It certainly gives more comprehensive yardages than the likes of the S12, and offers one unique feature to make it stand out from other GPS devices - launch monitor capabilities. Set it down beside your ball, swing away and then crunch the numbers afterwards - including club head speed, ball speed, smash factor and more. Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review

Garmin Approach G30 GPS | 21% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $196.95 If you're familiar with our reviews and buying advice here at Golf Monthly, you'll know that we like to offer our readers as much choice as possible. If you're after a GPS but find the G80 is a little out of your price range, the G30 is a nice alternative option. The G30 is a few years old now but remains a valuable piece of kit and offers practicality that is hard to beat. Read our full Garmin Approach G30 GPS Review

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor | 18% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $489.99 Moving off watches and onto launch monitors, if you like ease of use but plenty of data then the Garmin Approach R10 could be the piece of tech for you. It particularly excels when used at home with real golf balls, whether thats into a net in your back garden or in your garage. The 'Home Golf Hero' feature - essentially a mini simulator game, is a great, competitive but fun feature to add a bit of thrill to your practice sessions. Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review

Garmin Approach Z82 Rangefinder | Free shipping at Garmin

Now $599.99 You certainly get what you pay for with this feature-packed laser rangefinder. The full hole map is a unique feature that stands out from anything else currently on the market. At full price it may seem pricey but the Garmin Z82 feels worth every penny out on course by seamlessly blending the best GPS and laser rangefinder functionality together. Indeed you also get free shipping on it now via the Garmin website. Read our full Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder Review

Garmin Approach R50 | Buy now at Garmin

Now $4,999.99 Ok, we're cheating a bit here, but let us explain why. Garmin's latest piece of kit, the R50, isn't on sale - in fact it has only just been released, but when we saw the price point and considered what the product offers we presumed it was on sale already. The Approach R50 combines a launch monitor with golf simulator capabilities and it's incredibly easy to use. It has caused a real stir in the simulator market, coming in at almost half the price of the leading simulators but providing all of the performance. It works both inside and outside, allowing you to turn your garage into your own simulator center whilst also having the option to take it down to your local range. It's arguably the most exciting piece of golf kit in 2024.