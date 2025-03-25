I'm A Garmin Guy But These 3 Bushnell Deals Are Too Good To Ignore
Out on the course, I usually opt for Garmin technology, but I have found three outstanding deals on Bushnell rangefinders during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Paul Brett, Joel Tadman
I will come right out and say it, I am usually a Garmin tech user on the golf course. I have a Garmin S62 watch, and a Z30 rangefinder (I tend to mix and match round to round here because why not). However, another brand that I am a big fan of, and I know most of the Golf Monthly team are fans as well, is Bushnell.
Bushnell is renowned for producing some of the best golf rangefinders on the market. The Tour V6 Rangefinder holds the crown as best overall in our buying guide and the Pro X3+ – we think is the most accurate rangefinder we've ever tested.
We also enjoyed the V5 rangefinder from a few years ago in our testing as well. Long story short, the performance is excellent and, because of this, I rarely see big, or noticeable, discounts on the brand's products. However, right now during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, there are three good deductions which I think will get snapped up pretty quickly.
The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder is the best overall model in our golf rangefinders buyers guide, and for good reason. It's highly-accurate, simple to use with clear and bright optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Right now, it has a rarely seen discount which takes it to its best price this year.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Rangefinder Review.
We think this is the most accurate rangefinder on the market. The Bushnell Pro X3+ is a seriously impressive addition to your golf kit. It delivers through a combination of distance, slope, temperature and barometric pressure (elevation), to ensure you can get the most accurate yardages every time.
Read our full Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder Review.
The V5 may be overshadowed by it's V6 sibling, but this Bushnell Rangefinder still packs a punch with a crystal-clear display and an array of tech providing a premium, easy-to-use performance.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Review.
At Golf Monthly, we have tested the three models on offer in the Amazon Big Spring Sale and they all delivered top ratings when we put them through their paces.
The Bushnell Tour V6 received a 5 star rating, such was its overall quality, accuracy, clarity in its display and its easy-to-use nature.
It's sibling, the more costly Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder, also grabbed itself a spot in our rangefinder guide and a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with a very clever wind speed and direction feature. For the cost, we felt the Pro X3+ ticked pretty much every box you'd expect in a premium laser rangefinder.
The more budget-friendly Tour V5 won't rank as one of the best rangefinders with slope due to it not possessing Slope Functionality, but it can be paired with the Bushnell Golf App, which opens up a world of information. By pairing it with your smartphone, you can check out distances, hole layouts and 3D flyovers, something that will be very handy when playing new courses.
If a Bushnell rangefinder isn't on your golf shopping list then check out our Big Spring Sale hub page where you'll find 41 of our favorite deals from the Big Spring Sale with highlighted discounts on some of the best golf clubs, best golf shoes and much much more...
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
- Joel TadmanDeputy Editor
- Paul BrettDeals writer
