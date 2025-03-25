I'm A Garmin Guy But These 3 Bushnell Deals Are Too Good To Ignore

I will come right out and say it, I am usually a Garmin tech user on the golf course. I have a Garmin S62 watch, and a Z30 rangefinder (I tend to mix and match round to round here because why not). However, another brand that I am a big fan of, and I know most of the Golf Monthly team are fans as well, is Bushnell.

Bushnell is renowned for producing some of the best golf rangefinders on the market. The Tour V6 Rangefinder holds the crown as best overall in our buying guide and the Pro X3+ – we think is the most accurate rangefinder we've ever tested.

We also enjoyed the V5 rangefinder from a few years ago in our testing as well. Long story short, the performance is excellent and, because of this, I rarely see big, or noticeable, discounts on the brand's products. However, right now during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, there are three good deductions which I think will get snapped up pretty quickly.

At Golf Monthly, we have tested the three models on offer in the Amazon Big Spring Sale and they all delivered top ratings when we put them through their paces.

The Bushnell Tour V6 received a 5 star rating, such was its overall quality, accuracy, clarity in its display and its easy-to-use nature.

It's sibling, the more costly Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder, also grabbed itself a spot in our rangefinder guide and a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with a very clever wind speed and direction feature. For the cost, we felt the Pro X3+ ticked pretty much every box you'd expect in a premium laser rangefinder.

The more budget-friendly Tour V5 won't rank as one of the best rangefinders with slope due to it not possessing Slope Functionality, but it can be paired with the Bushnell Golf App, which opens up a world of information. By pairing it with your smartphone, you can check out distances, hole layouts and 3D flyovers, something that will be very handy when playing new courses.

