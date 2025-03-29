I Built A Golf Outfit From The Spring Sale Offers And The Savings Are Mind Blowing

Spring sales are here! As the evenings lengthen and the weather continues to improve, golf season is now well underway. Here at Golf Monthly, we see that as a perfect opportunity to treat yourself ahead of what we hope will be a very fruitful 2025 for you on the golf course.

The biggest sale of the lot is Amazon's Big Spring Sale. From apparel to clubs and equipment, we've spent all week searching for the best discounts available - all of which you can find in our Amazon Sale live hub. However, for this piece I've been tasked with one of my favorite activities, building a golf outfit from sale items.

Whether it's the best designer golf clothing, the best golf shoes or the best golf trousers, I've searched a range of stores to give readers an idea of what great deals are available online. If you don't like one particular item I've added here, I'd recommend heading onto the website and having a browse if you're indeed interested in adding a few nice new pieces to your wardrobe.

Ecco Men's Golf Street 720: was $219.99 now $129.97 at PGA TOUR Superstore I've chosen Street 720 shoes from Ecco for my outfit for a number of reasons. Thanks to the simple yet slick looks, these double up as an option both on and off the course. These are one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market and when you factor in the full waterproofing and high quality leather build, it's no surprise that these were awarded a lofty five stars out of five in our review. Read our full Ecco Golf Street 720 Golf Shoe Review

RLX Ralph Lauren Performance Stretch Birdseye Pant: was $148 now $55.48 at PGA TOUR Superstore Almost $100 off a pair of high quality performance golf pants from one of the most premium brands out there? Don't mind if I do. Available in a number of different colors, I don't think there are many better value options for pants than this discount on RLX Ralph Lauren Performance Stretch trousers, often worn by Billy Horschel on the PGA Tour.

adidas Ottoman Golf Polo Shirt: was $63.99 now $29.99 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM I absolutely love what adidas have been doing over the last 24 months or so in relation to their fashion. The German brand have put a lot of effort into modernizing their on-course look and they've knocked it out of the park in my opinion, not just because they've produced some great pieces but also because they've kept their prices very affordable. You can nab this Ottoman polo shirt in one of nine colors for as low as $30, a bargain!

Under Armour Men's Fleece Twist Quarter Zip: was $60 now $40 at Amazon We need a trusty pullover to add to our outfit for those early morning rounds when the dew is on the grass or alternatively for those late evening rounds when the sun is beginning to set and the temperature is dropping. Again, available in a range of colors, the Twist Quarter Zip from Under Armour provides a stylish and yet simple option for players who must resort to a long sleeved fleece during their round.

Malbon x adidas Ultimate 365 Anorak : at malbon.com I'm cheating with this one. This is supposed to be a piece documenting sale items to add to your wardrobe and this piece isn't on sale. However, frankly... I don't care. The Malbon x adidas collab is one of my favorites from a brand making serious moves within the golf fashion space and this anorak is my favorite offering - albeit it was a tough choice! It's not on sale, nor is it particularly cheap, but my word does it look stylish!