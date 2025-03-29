I Built A Golf Outfit From The Spring Sale Offers And The Savings Are Mind Blowing
There isn't a better time to refresh your wardrobe ahead of the 25' season, especially with these sales on!
Spring sales are here! As the evenings lengthen and the weather continues to improve, golf season is now well underway. Here at Golf Monthly, we see that as a perfect opportunity to treat yourself ahead of what we hope will be a very fruitful 2025 for you on the golf course.
The biggest sale of the lot is Amazon's Big Spring Sale. From apparel to clubs and equipment, we've spent all week searching for the best discounts available - all of which you can find in our Amazon Sale live hub. However, for this piece I've been tasked with one of my favorite activities, building a golf outfit from sale items.
Whether it's the best designer golf clothing, the best golf shoes or the best golf trousers, I've searched a range of stores to give readers an idea of what great deals are available online. If you don't like one particular item I've added here, I'd recommend heading onto the website and having a browse if you're indeed interested in adding a few nice new pieces to your wardrobe.
I've chosen Street 720 shoes from Ecco for my outfit for a number of reasons. Thanks to the simple yet slick looks, these double up as an option both on and off the course. These are one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market and when you factor in the full waterproofing and high quality leather build, it's no surprise that these were awarded a lofty five stars out of five in our review.
Read our full Ecco Golf Street 720 Golf Shoe Review
Almost $100 off a pair of high quality performance golf pants from one of the most premium brands out there? Don't mind if I do. Available in a number of different colors, I don't think there are many better value options for pants than this discount on RLX Ralph Lauren Performance Stretch trousers, often worn by Billy Horschel on the PGA Tour.
I absolutely love what adidas have been doing over the last 24 months or so in relation to their fashion. The German brand have put a lot of effort into modernizing their on-course look and they've knocked it out of the park in my opinion, not just because they've produced some great pieces but also because they've kept their prices very affordable. You can nab this Ottoman polo shirt in one of nine colors for as low as $30, a bargain!
We need a trusty pullover to add to our outfit for those early morning rounds when the dew is on the grass or alternatively for those late evening rounds when the sun is beginning to set and the temperature is dropping. Again, available in a range of colors, the Twist Quarter Zip from Under Armour provides a stylish and yet simple option for players who must resort to a long sleeved fleece during their round.
I'm cheating with this one. This is supposed to be a piece documenting sale items to add to your wardrobe and this piece isn't on sale. However, frankly... I don't care. The Malbon x adidas collab is one of my favorites from a brand making serious moves within the golf fashion space and this anorak is my favorite offering - albeit it was a tough choice! It's not on sale, nor is it particularly cheap, but my word does it look stylish!
The cherry on top of the cake, or in this case the hat on top of the outfit is the Grab The Rail hat from Travis Mathew. This is an underrated brand for golf wear and I have a few of their hats in my rotation. Given how many hats I have (far, far too many), this is quite an achievement and shows how high the quality of them is. I'm a fan of a white hat as it helps me stay cool on those warm summer days in the sun, but there are dozens available in the sale section over on PGA Tour Superstore.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
