Heading On A Golf Trip? Amazon Has A Huge Sale On Ogio Travel Gear Right Now

Save up to 49% on all the Ogio gear you need for your next golf trip in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Heading On A Golf Trip? Amazon Has A Huge Sale On Ogio Travel Gear Right Now
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Zach Bougen
By Zach Bougen
published

Ogio is one of our favorite golf gear brands on the market, because not only does it make some of the best golf bags, and best golf travel bags, but some outstanding luggage and cool accessories too. Admittedly, because the performance of this gear is so good, at least from our experience, it usually comes with a high price tag which makes it a great day when we find a sale on. 

Right now the Amazon Spring Sale is currently offering a number of really great deals on Ogio gear so if you have a trip booked and your luggage needs an update, then now is the time to act! You can see the full sale list with the quick link below, or you can take a look at our top 5 picks below as well.

OGIO Rig 9800 Wheeled Travel Bag | 22% off at Amazon Was $329.99 Now $258.99

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOGIO-9800-Travel-Nebula-Large%2Fdp%2FB09Q9D7Q87%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">OGIO Rig 9800 Wheeled Travel Bag | 22% off at Amazon
Was $329.99 Now $258.99

A spacious travel bag that’s been well laid out and that’s easy to maneuver. We loved the range of color and style options that for the most part will help you stand out from the crowd and right now you can get this model with a handsome 22% off.

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/accessories/ogio-rig-9800-travel-bag-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ogio Rig 9800 Travel Bag Review

View Deal
OGIO Layover Wheeled Travel Bag | 27% off at Amazon Was $199.99 Now $146.99

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOGIO-Layover-Travel-Nebula-Medium%2Fdp%2FB09Q9CY9XZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">OGIO Layover Wheeled Travel Bag | 27% off at Amazon
Was $199.99 Now $146.99

Save 27% (that's $53 off) on this wheeled travel bag from Ogio. This spacious bag is durable and stable, and ultra easy to wheel along or carry on your back. For a few days away, it's the perfect size for fitting everything that you need. 

View Deal
Ogio Alpha Lite Backpack | 33% off at Amazon Was $59.99 Now $39.99

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAC-ALPHA-LITE-BKPK-SAGE%2Fdp%2FB07K724ZZC%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ogio Alpha Lite Backpack | 33% off at Amazon
Was $59.99 Now $39.99

A compact yet sturdy backpack, the Alpha Lite comes in several cool colors, and different capacities too. The smallest 18 liter model has 33% off right now, and the 20 liter model is 9% off too, whilst the 25 liter remains at full price.

View Deal
OGIO Axle Pro Backpack | 35% off at Amazon Was $109.99 Now $71.99

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOGIO-Axle-Backpack-Burgundy-Medium%2Fdp%2FB09TQXVW8K%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">OGIO Axle Pro Backpack | 35% off at Amazon
Was $109.99 Now $71.99

If you're looking for a backpack that's ideal for using as hand luggage or taking on the train with you, this Ogio backpack, that's equipped with multiple pockets and is generously padded for added protection, is a great buy. With 35% off and a saving of $38 at Amazon, you can't go wrong. 

View Deal
OGIO Stand Can Cooler | 27% off at Amazon Was 29.99 Now $21.99

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOGIO-Stand-CAN-Cooler-HIBSICUS%2Fdp%2FB0BMV2KT6P%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">OGIO Stand Can Cooler | 27% off at Amazon
Was 29.99 Now $21.99 

Jetting off to somewhere hot? Then this insulated stand can cooler, that comes in various patterns and is designed to keep up to six cans cool, is a must-have travel essential. Whether you plan on drinking soft drinks or beers, keeping your cans cool while out on the course is vital. 

View Deal
Zach Bougen
Zach Bougen
Writer

Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.


When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.


Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between. 


Currently, in his golf bag, he has:

Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)

3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)

2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790

Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW 

Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree

Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black

Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x 


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸