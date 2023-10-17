Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor vs Rapsodo MLM: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When you think of launch monitors, thoughts might drift towards companies such as Toptracer, Trackman and the GCquad. This is understandable as they are the main players in the market, but the cost can be very prohibitive for the average consumer. Fortunately, there are a number of excellent and more affordable options on the market.

Two of those options are the Flightscope Mevo and the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor. In this head-to-head review we have pitted these two affordable launch monitors against one another to see which is best for you and your golf.

Ease Of Use

Let's start with the set up procedure for the Flightscope Mevo. To set it up, the stand must be unfolded and set 6 feet behind the hitting area. Once switched on you need to connect it with the Mevo smartphone app which is pretty straightforward.

One thing to note with the Mevo is that there is no built in camera or alignment aid so getting it in the right place can be tough. A workaround here is to use the app to capture swing videos by resting it against the Mevo, this then allows you to see where it is pointing but it is a little fiddly.

The Rapsodo is a little simpler to setup. All you need to do is download the app to your IOS device, create an account and login. Then rest your device in the front slot of the Rapsodo and position 6ft behind where you are hitting. In the app you can align the unit correctly by using the lines on the screen or the GPS overhead to set where it is pointing. This is significantly easier to align than the Mevo.

Accuracy

The Flightscope Mevo tracks club speed, ball speed, launch, spin, carry distance, and apex height, among a few other less important parameters. There were some inconsistencies during testing with some shots not tracking properly, and some being missed altogether.

The data it did collect, in the main felt very accurate and reflective of our feels, but the anomaly and missed readings make it difficult to assign top marks in this category at least.

The Rapsodo MLM performed pretty well in this category, as the data we got seemed to match what we would have expected from the strikes and there were very few anomalies. The data parameters it collects are the basically the same as Mevo but it is more accurate and there were definitely less instances of missed shots or strange readings with the Rapsodo.

Features

Both of these launch monitors come with a good amount of features that help with the user experience.

Within the app of the Flightscope Mevo, you are able to record your swing and have real-time data come up on the video. It also has a cool text to speech feature so it can read out your data instead of having to always check the app.

Skills challenges are also available within the app to help make your practice more fun and engaging. You can compare data with PGA and LPGA pros and also use the long drive feature to supplement any distance training you may be doing.

There is also a driving range competition where you can practice hitting the target distances given to you which helps to improve distance control whilst also allowing you to have fun with it.

The Rapsodo MLM is packed with great features. One of our favorites allows you to simply hold you club up to the camera and the MLM will recognize and automatically register the club you are now using without any input on the app. This is a great feature which saves you having to use the phone too often.

The MLM also captures videos of your swing and applies a shot tracer which is generally very accurate. It subsequently utilises your phones GPS to pinpoint where your ball landed and provide accurate readings.

Versatility

This is the one area we think the Rapsodo slightly lets itself down. It is only for use on IOS devices so not compatible with Android which will prohibit many from using an otherwise excellent launch monitor. It can be used with both iPhone and iPad but, only the iPhone 7 or iPad 2017 and beyond.

The Rapsodo MLM is versatile in terms of its mobility as it comes with a nice, compact carry case and it also has two modes, net or outdoors.

The Mevo probably provides more technical versatility simply by virtue of the fact you can use it with either IOS or Android which is a big plus. Similarly to the Rapsodo MLM, this portable launch monitor travels well as it is small, compact and light. Furthermore, you can use it in multiple scenarios whether you are on the range or practicing in the nets.

Overall Appeal

The Rapsodo is an excellent launch monitor. It provides great value for money and would suit anyone looking to improve their practice and collate more data from their shots. It has a number of great features and really provides a lot at this price point with the GPS use and shot tracer. It's only real negative point is its reliance on IOS only, which it should be noted has been addressed in the new Rapsodo MLM2PRO.

The Flightscope Mevo does everything the Rapsodo can do data wise and can also be used with Android. The ease of use and alignment is a little cumbersome, but if you have an android device and you are looking for some basic data to support your practice, this is a perfectly viable option.

Which One Should You Choose?

Choose the Rapsodo MLM if...

- You use IOS devices

- You want more features to use

- You want an easy to setup launch monitor

Choose the Flightscop Mevo if...

- You use an Android device

- You want something smaller and light

- You only want basic info for your swing