Ecco Biom C4 vs FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

FootJoy and Ecco are two of the biggest shoe manufacturers in the game of golf and, when it comes to selecting a golf shoe brand, you cannot go wrong with either company. They pride themselves on quality comfortable footwear and, in this piece, we are focusing on two of their most recognized models, the Ecco Biom C4 and the FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon.

These are amongst two of the best golf shoes we have tested, so it is only right that we would pit them against each other and see which shoe comes out on top. How, you may ask? Well, by focusing on a number of aspects, such as looks, fit, performance, waterproofing and overall appeal.

Looks

Starting with Ecco, who have continued to build on the great Biom H4 with the C4. The first thing to note is how athletic these shoes look. It's a welcome step into the more sporty direction for an Ecco shoe, and this bold aesthetic was a big win for us. Introducing a more sneaker-style look, we think the looks will appeal to a wide range of golfers and Ecco have really produced one of the best shoes to date.

The Ecco Biom C4 (Image credit: Future)

Moving on to the FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon, which builds on its already popular range. In 2023, you have the HyperFlex, HyperFlex BOA, and HyperFlex Carbon, which has carbon fiber in its construction. Looks-wise, the HyperFlex Carbon has stuck to the tried-and-tested silhouette of its older sibling, but with some new pops of color that elevate the overall shelf appeal. It's part of a clear effort by FootJoy to go a bit bolder and brighter with some of its color options, and the look is topped off by the sock area at the top, which really gives the shoe its athletic look.

Both these shoes excel when it comes to looks then, and, with a number of color schemes available, it really is even in scores when it comes to the aesthetics.

The FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon (Image credit: Future)

Comfort

When it comes to comfort, it is hard to rival Ecco but FootJoy have given it a good go with the Carbon. When we tested them, we felt the highlight of the Carbon is the Ortholite Impression Footbed. This technology has elevated the footwear from a good golf shoe to a great golf shoe.

Almost as soon as we slipped our foot inside the shoe, we could feel the technology at work. Exclusive to the HyperFlex Carbon, this footbed is one of the most comfortable we have ever tested and almost has a memory foam feel to it. Certainly, over a number of rounds, it will mold to the shape of your foot giving you a feeling akin to putting on an old pair of slippers. The speed at which the footbed becomes familiar and molded to your foot is impressive as it only took a few rounds.

Moving onto the Ecco Biom C4s and, considering how many Ecco models we've tested previously, we know that the brand are famed for producing some of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market. In the case of the C4s, it's no exception, as they take no time whatsoever to break in out of the box.

Although they have gone with a more athletic look, they have not sacrificed the all important comfort aspect of their golf shoes. This is, in part, because of the super-soft Ecco performance leather used across the shoe, as well as the Ecco Fluidform Technology that creates a balance of cushioning and rebound below the foot. If you carry your golf bag or play on a particularly hilly course, you should consider the Biom C4s which, in our view, are some of the best golf shoes for walking.

Gore-Tex of the Biom C4 (Image credit: Future)

Finally, the Biom C4 uses Ecco's Exhaust Grid technology, which scoops fresh air towards the sole of the foot to keep it cool. This, combined with Gore-Tex surround and breathable Ortholite insole, makes this one of the most breathable shoes we've tested. It will be ideal if you regularly play in hot conditions and want to avoid sweaty feet and smelly shoes plus, if you do want to wash them, the insole is removable to allow for more width in the shoe which we feel is another excellent touch from Ecco.

As you can see from the above, both provide excellent comfort but, in this case, we think the Ecco Biom C4 shoes are probably the winners in this test, given the breathability.

Performance

When it comes to performance there really isn't anything to separate the two, although one is a spiked model and the other is spikeless so, understandably, there are some differences.

Starting with the Biom C4, which performs well out on the course. It is a spikeless model and, you would think that in damper conditions, this shoe would not perform. However, that is not the case, as the MTN Outsole, which is split into three parts, provides great grip, as well as improved stability and control. Certainly, in the best spikeless golf shoe category, it ranks high for grip!

As for the HyperFlex Carbon, a unique feature is the carbon fiber used in the outsole to increase the stability of the shoe. The TPU outsole features a carbon fiber shank that wraps around it to increase stability versus the standard HyperFlex. While the HyperFlex is still perfectly stable, there's no denying that adding material, like carbon fiber, to the HyperFlex Carbon, has knocked up the stability a notch.

The grip is excellent too, which you would hope for from a spiked shoe, and we personally prefer the more minimalist approach FootJoy has gone for with its spiked outsole on the Carbon. The lower profile outsole makes this shoe a lot more usable in the dry summer months, if you do want a shoe to use all year round.

Hyperflex Carbon outsole (Image credit: Future)

All in all, it would seem both these shoes perform well out on the course and they would be hard to separate. However, with the Biom C4 being spikeless and still gripping well in the damper conditions, you could argue that they are geared towards being worn all year round. As mentioned, the HyperFlex Carbon is one of the best spiked golf shoe models, so again, can be worn all year round.

Waterproofing

Good news for those all-weather golfers out there, as both of these shoes are fully waterproof. This is a welcome bit of news, considering they are also able to be worn during summer time too.

The Biom C4 is a fully waterproof golf shoe and, despite the ventilation on the side of the outsole, there was no leakage when we tested them on a typically damp UK afternoon in February. We'd stick to spikes in truly wet conditions, but the Biom C4 is capable of holding its own when there's water about.

As for the HyperFlex Carbon, it has a breathable insole while the TPU upper is also breathable. This is something that some brands have struggled to get right but FootJoy have done it excellently with the HyperFlex Carbon.

Image 1 of 2 Ecco Biom C4 (Image credit: Future) FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon (Image credit: Future)

Overall Appeal

Starting with the Ecco Biom C4, with the overall appeal of the shoe pushed towards a more athletic look and younger audience. Their traditional-looking golf shoes are still there, but these more athletic shoes have a wider appeal. If you are after a shoe that looks great, is super comfortable and can be worn almost year round in any condition, then this shoe is the one.

As for the HyperFlex Carbon, it is appealing to the same audience as the Biom C4, but is more suited to the wetter conditions, given that it's a spiked model. What's more, it's also a super lightweight shoe which may appeal to more people but, overall, it really depends on what type of golf you like to play.

Which One Should You Pick?

Pick the Ecco Biom C4 if...

- You prefer a spikeless shoe

- You have wide feet

- You are wanting a more breathable model

Pick the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon if...

- You want a spiked shoe with plenty of grip

- You want an athletic trainer style

- You want a lightweight and stable shoe