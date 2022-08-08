Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cobra's New Stars & Stripes Range Looks Incredible, And It's Selling Out Fast

Cobra Puma Golf has just launched an eye-catching new, limited edition range of some of its best drivers, putters, shoes and apparel from 2022. The new Volition America collection has taken some of its best products from the year and given them a new lick of red, white and blue paint. While there's no doubting the color options in the original versions of all these products are good looking, we think the red, white and blue range look fantastic and golfers have been quick to move on the limited edition product.

A portion of proceeds from purchases of the Volition America collection will go to the Folds Of Honor Foundation to support the families of American military heroes. Check out the full range below...

Cobra Volition LTDx Drivers

(Image credit: Cobra)

The latest Cobra LTDx range has been included in the Volition America collection, meaning the LTDx, LTDx Max and LTDx LS are available in the limited edition colors. As well as the new trio of colors, the drivers also feature the Volition logo in the centre of the face and a red, white and blue Ascent Red 60 shaft. The standard LTDx offers the most all round performance of the range with a mixture of forgiveness and distance. In our testing, we found the whole range was a nice step on from the previous Radspeed range and offers premium aesthetics and performance at a price that represents good value for money.

The LTDx Max is the most forgiving model, designed to create higher spin and launch as well as offering a slight draw bias. Finally, the Cobra LTDx LS is the lower spinning model to maximise distance off the tee. It also has a slightly more compact head that the other two models, ideal for the lower handicap golfer. All of the LTDx Volition drivers come with a custom USA-themed headcover so would be a cool addition to your bag but you need to be quick as stock is limited.

Cobra King 3D Printed Volition Agera Putter

(Image credit: Cobra)

The Cobra King 3D Agera Putter has also been given the red, white and blue treatment in the Volition America collection. It has the highest MOI of any Cobra putter thanks to its sheer size but also the multi-material construction utilizing a 3D printed nylon insert and aluminium and tungsten weights.

During our testing of the Agera, our first impression was that it was surprisingly lightweight for such a large putter head. The second was how incredibly solid and stable it felt - to the point where you barely feel anything through your hands when you make contact with the ball, although the sound was fairly loud relatively speaking. Much like the Volition drivers, the Volition America 3D Printed Agera Putter comes with a custom USA-themed headcover.

Buy the Cobra King 3D Agera Volition Limited Edition from Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Puma Ignite Articulate Volition Spiked Shoe

(Image credit: Cobra)

Also included in the Volition America range is the Puma Ignite Articulate golf shoe. This Volition model comes with red, white and blue accents as well as small American flag detailing towards the back of the shoe.

The Ignite Articulate has been one of our favourite spiked golf shoes of 2022. While he name is quirky, there is sound logic and technology behind the Articulate brand. According to Puma, it refers to the Articulation Geometry which allows the shoe to move with your foot while still providing strong levels of support throughout the swing. Quite simply, we found in our testing that this really works in practice and the Articulate hugs your foot without being too intrusive.

Buy the Puma Ignite Articulate Volition from Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Puma x Volition America Apparel Collection

Gary Woodland wearing one of the polos in the Puma x Volition range (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final part of the eye-catching Volition collection comes in the form of a wide range of Puma apparel. To honor the men and women who serve, the range comes in bold color choices and performance fabrics in a range of polo shirts, hoodies and accessories. Included in the collection is a range of seven polo shirts, a snapback cap, golf hoodie and long sleeve quarter zip.