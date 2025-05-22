PXG Drops Its Memorial Day 2025 Stars & Stripes Capsule Collection And It's A Bold Tribute To American Golf

PXG was founded in Scottsdale, Arizona by US Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, entrepreneur and golf enthusiast Bob Parsons. The brand has gone on to shake up the golf industry with an aim to reflect Bob's own belief that all the PXG products from the best PXG golf clubs to its range of stunning golf apparel should be the leading product in the crowded golf market.

For Memorial Day, PXG has launched the 2025 Stars & Stripes Capsule Collection. This special-edition lineup is a salute to performance, style, and American golf culture – honoring US patriotism and performance. With a vast collection including golf bags, headcovers, towels and some of the best golf caps you'll ever see, there is something for everyone this Memorial Day.

PXG launches with the summer season collection, and the Stars & Stripes Capsule is aimed to align with some of the most celebrated moments in American golf. From Memorial Day to Fourth of July, major championships to international team events, it’s built to be a statement-making staple all season long.

I've selected a few of the stand-out items below and would expect them to be snapped up in record time over the patriotic Memorial Day weekend. Check out the entire collection at PXG.

PXG Stars & Stripes Americana Home Course: $115 at PXG The Stars & Stripes Americana Home Course Hoodie is designed to deliver patriotic vibes and looks like a summer staple on and off the golf course. It's made from premium 100% cotton and features a relaxed fit with red, white, and blue color blocking. Available in sizes 2XS-2XL.

PXG Stars & Stripes Cart Bag: $395 at PXG The PXG Stars & Stripes Cart Bag is packed with everything to make it one of the best golf cart bags around. It keeps your clubs and gear organized with ease and features a leather exterior with white stars over navy and red stripes design to give an understated patriotic look. It has a velour-wrapped 14-way top, loads of pockets, a magnetic putter attachment, an insulated water bottle pocket, a velour-lined valuables pocket with a combination lock, and much more.

PXG Stars & Stripes High Crown Cap: $40 at PXG The Stars & Stripes High Crown Cap is bursting with red, white, and blue energy. The high-crown style features white stars over navy blue on the front, with a soft stretchy material and snapback closure for all-day comfort. The flat brim is accented with a red rope detail for a classic vintage touch.

PXG Stars & Stripes Mallet Headcover: $45 at PXG The best PXG mallet putters need a classy headcover to match and the Stars & Stripes Mallet Headcover oozes All-American pride. It features a white polyurethane exterior shell and microfiber velour liner and has an internal Quick-Stick cart magnet that attaches to the golf cart bag when not in use.

PXG Stars & Stripes Driver Headcover: $55 at PXG If you use any of the stunning looking PXG Driver's then you'll want to pair it with this equally appealing Stars & Stripes Driver Headcover. This durable headcover is patterned with white stars over navy and red accent stripes for a striking look that protects your driver from dings and scratches. The internal Quick-Stick cart magnet attaches to the cart when not in use.

PXG Stars & Stripes Ball Marker: $15 at PXG Be sure to keep this one safe out on the course – the PXG Stars & Stripes Ball Marker might just must be one of best ball markers out there. Featuring a raised white stars on one side and raised red stripes on the other, every coin toss is a win-win. The chrome-plated bezel adds a polished touch to this ball marker that’s a must-have for summer rounds, and PXG fans.

This is just a selection of what's available in the PXG Stars & Stripes Capsule Collection and it's worth checking out PXG to see the entire collection.

PXG also offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs many of which the Golf Monthly experts have rated highly – including the PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver and its PXG 0311 Black Ops Iron siblings.

PXG has engineered all its range to offer a custom fit – built to every golfer's unique specification, they are currently offering a dozen free PXG balls with all custom in-store or telephone fittings from its premium golf balls range like the PXG Xtreme Tour X ball.