Cobra LTDx LS Driver Review
Our Cobra LTDx LS Driver Review looks at what you can expect from the brand's latest low spin option
True low spin performance that’s aimed at the faster swinger. With the right launch conditions, there is plenty of distance and consistency on offer from the Cobra LTDx LS driver
-
+
Plenty of distance on offer for faster swingers
-
+
Impressive forgiveness for a low spin model
-
+
Sleek, modern aesthetics
-
-
Low spin performance may lead to a lack of carry for some
By Neil Tappin published
As you might expect, the LS in the Cobra LTDx name stands for low spin and as such, this driver is aimed squarely at those faster swinging players looking to control their flight and shape. We tested it up against the other available models in the range - the Cobra LTDx and the LTDx MAX - to see what the differences were and whether this is one of the best golf drivers of 2022. Take a look at our video review to see what we thought.
Down behind the ball, this has a traditional shape and sleek aesthetic. The matt black crown that we saw in the Radspeed LS driver is back and to be honest the differences in terms of the visuals at address are minimal at best. This is a good thing as last year’s Cobra Radspeed was one of the best looking drivers of 2021.
However, the view of the club from the sole is quite different. We felt it was less exciting than the previous generation but possibly more refined. If we had to pick based on the aesthetics, we’d probably lean towards the more exciting visuals of the Radspeed - but there's not much in it!
We tested the Cobra LTDx LS at Kings Golf Studio on a Trackman launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x balls. All of the drivers we hit had the same Mitsubishi Tensei shaft in and the heads were set to 9.5˚. Here is the data.
The LTDx LS was, as you would hope, the lowest spinning of the three heads. Whilst we gained 3 yards through the air with the standard head, the lower flight of the LS version actually delivered one extra yard of overall distance. At a clubhead speed of 110.9, the LS performed very well, delivering a consistently strong ball flight. If we were to get fully fitted for this driver, we’d want to see a slightly higher launch - this would potentially unlock even more overall distance.
The question is, if you are leaning towards the LTDx LS head, will you be giving up on significant forgiveness over the other options in the range? This wasn’t something we picked up on during our testing session - there was just 13 yards difference between our longest and shortest shot. Having said that, this model is unlikely to be one of the most forgiving drivers of 2022 because of that low spin performance. If the choice were ours, we would be tempted to lean towards the slightly higher spinning standard LTDx version.
Either way, there is a lot to like about the Cobra LTDx LS driver and for any faster swinging golfers, the controlled flight is the standout performance gain here.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 2-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
