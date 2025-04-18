Has Cobra Just Created The Most Advanced Putter Range Ever?
Cobra has launched two new LIMIT3D 3D printed putter models that blend premium style with modern technology. Here’s what we know so far…
Despite making huge strides over the past five years in metalwoods and irons, Cobra is yet to crack the putter market. But this could all change in 2025 with the launch of its two new LIMIT3D 3D printed putters inspired by supercar powerhouse Ferrari. The technology is certainly impressive (you'd hope so with a price tag of $599/£499) and could well propel the brand into the conversation when the best putters of 2025 are being discussed.
While it certainly feels as though some putter manufacturers practically recycle shapes and designs, it’s clear to see that Cobra is trying to produce something new and exciting with a modern look and technology that has the potential to help golfers three putt less and hole more putts.
The Cobra LIMIT3D Enzo 3D printed putters is a large, mallet-style design, with large rear wings and a single sightline that runs throughout the entirety of the head for enhanced alignment. The Pista is far more traditional in looks, resembling the footprint of what would be considered a classic blade design. The footprint is really all that is traditional about this putter though.
Although both head designs look set to be offered in multiple hosel configurations, the Enzo will likely suit the golfer looking for more stability, similar to that of the most forgiving putters, delivering a straighter stroke, whereas the Pista will be the putter that golfers looking for ultimate control and feel will likely gravitate towards. On initial inspection, these putters bear little resemblance to their supercar namesake, but once you spend a little more time in a side-by-side comparison, you can see where inspiration has been taken. The Enzo, with the straight, sharp lines and width, and the Pista with its smooth rolls on the hood of the car and shoulders of the putters.
The new Cobra putters are named after two of Ferrari's most iconic cars
The concept of 3D printing golf clubs is something that Cobra introduced back in 2022 with its original 3D Printed putters and has since gone on to produce the Limit3D irons that have been used on tour by the likes of Rickie Fowler and Max Homa. The same manufacturing process is used to create the new LIMIT3D 3D printed putters.
"As leaders in technology and innovation, we recognized the potential of 3D printing to create more advanced products," Chad DeHart, Sr. Product Line Manager at Cobra Golf, told us. "The impressive performance gains of the LIMIT3D irons made it an easy decision to apply the same technology to putters. We are excited to introduce these new models and believe players will be impressed by their performance."
Both the LIMIT3D Enzo and Pista putters are crafted from soft aerospace-grade 316L material and look to be CNC milled for a clean look. The tech doesn’t stop there though, because of the way these putters are 3D printed, Cobra is saying they can be precisely structured to deliver the perfect weight placement and therefore dramatically increase MOI, resulting in a more forgiving putter on off-center hits - who doesn’t want that!
As a whole, these putters have to be some of the most technologically advanced putters on the market. They also feature adjustable weighting on soles, making them easily customized to suit golfers' preferences, as well as LA Golf’s patented Descending Loft Technology on the face. This sees the face change loft from 4° to 1° as you go down the face, to try and ensure a consistent launch, roll and pace regardless of whether you strike the put a little high or low or present more or less shaft lean at impact.
From initial inspection, it looks as though Cobra has hit the mark with these putters. That said, they are coming to retail at a fairly punchy $599/£499. They look great in a dark charcoal finish and feature all of the latest technology on the market but at that price point, they’re going to have to perform seriously well to sway golfers away from the best putters from the more established brands in Odyssey, Scotty Cameron and L.A.B. Golf.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 14 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges, putters and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time.Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Qi35 9°
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi35 15°, Srixon ZXi 18°
Irons: TaylorMade CB (6-PW) P770 (4-5)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: Kevin Burns 9307
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
