Cobra Fly XL Package Set vs Callaway XR Package Set: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

How do these golf club package sets from two of the top brands stack up for 2024? We tested them both to find out.

Cobra Fly XL Package Set vs Callaway XR Package Set
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Jump to category:
Sam De'Ath
By Sam De'Ath
published
Contributions from
Neil Tappin, Zach Bougen

Cobra Fly XL Package Set Review
Cobra Fly XL Package Set

The Cobra Fly XL package set is a superb option for those just getting into the game and want a new, good-quality set as a starting point. This 10-club set is all a beginner golfer needs and the clubs offer really good performance for a competitive price. The sturdy stand bag included really enhances the value for money too.

For

  • Modern, sleek design
  • Great performance from the irons
  • Good quality stand bag

Against

  • The set would benefit from a mallet style putter

Callaway XR Package Set Review
Callaway XR Package Set

An outstanding package set that offers high levels of performance from driver to putter. In particular, we loved how easy to hit the irons and woods were and this is a premium offering that any new or even experienced mid-high handicap golfer will love.

For

  • Premium, user-friendly aesthetics
  • Easy to hit through the set
  • Excellent putter

Against

  • Some may prefer a more specialist-looking wedge

Cobra Fly XL vs Callaway XR: Read our head-to-head verdict 

Callaway and Cobra are two of the most popular brands in golf and are renowned for crafting high-performing golf gear, from top notch iron sets to high-quality drivers, but here we're looking at two package sets and putting them up against each other to see which comes out on top.

Both the Cobra Fly XL and the Callaway XR sets are aimed at a broad spectrum of golfers. They're ideal for beginners but will also appeal to more experienced mid-high handicap players who just want a nice set of clubs they can buy without too much thought. Both of these golf club sets really delivered when it comes to offering a wide appeal.

Each set of clubs differs in terms of the technology used, the price point, and the looks but, in terms of performance, can they be split? Having put both to the test ourselves, we’re aware of how each set plays, so let’s see how they compare in this head-to-head. 

Looks

We'll start by looking at the shelf appeal of these two package sets. First, we'll focus on the Callaway XR set. It was clear from the moment we opened the box that this was a premium package set. Looks wise they're very appealing. All the woods have sleek matte black crowns and their overall aesthetic is smart and aspirational. As for the irons, the shape of the set is unmistakable Callaway, with a fairly rounded toe area and a thick topline. The Odyssey putter looks great too.

Image 1 of 2
Callaway XR driver address
(Image credit: Future)

Moving onto the Cobra now and there’s no arguing with the fact that the Fly XL set looks the part. This set of clubs looks super impressive and our tester was pleasantly surprised to discover that such a well designed set is also very competitively priced. The woods are not as slick looking as the Callaway ones but the oversized head makes it inviting for beginners when they look down to address the ball. The irons are nice to look at too and again, the thick top line will appeal to beginners.

Image 1 of 2
Cobra Fly XL Package Set Review
(Image credit: Future)

Performance

In terms of performance, we were very impressed with the consistency of the Callaway XR set of clubs. In testing we hit a series of mid iron shots on the range and found them incredibly consistent. The distance was good too, as you would expect given the strength of the lofts (the 7-iron is 30˚, which is about average in today’s iron market). The entire set was extremely consistent right throughout the bag. 

We were especially impressed by the woods as we have found after testing a wide range of package sets that this is often the area where performance can dwindle the most. Even in the best club sets for beginners the woods can appear dull and lifeless but that was not the case here as the performance offered by the woods in the Callaway XR set totally blew us away.

Another impressive performer is the putter. It is an Odyssey DFX #7 with a very simple black and white color combination. What we loved most about it is that once again the head size is very generous. There is plenty of alignment help to be had yet the putter still retains an aspirational, premium look. We also love the feel from the soft grip. 

Callaway XR irons shelf view

(Image credit: Future)

As for the performance of the Cobra Fly XL set, we'll begin with the 10.5° titanium driver, which has an oversized, stretched design which makes it an extremely forgiving driver. The backweight drags the center of gravity backwards which makes it very easy to launch, making it a great option for the new golfer or the high handicap player who struggles to get the ball in the air from the tee. 

The irons were really impressive and we think they might even give some of the most forgiving irons a run for their money. Included in the set is a 6-iron through to pitching wedge plus an additional sand wedge to help out around the greens. These irons are easy to hit and they felt really hot when striking the ball, which was confirmed by how far the ball was carrying. The cavity back design made my our shots stay relatively straight more often than not and we didn’t see a big drop off in distance on shots that didn't find the sweet spot.

We feel that the putter lets the rest of the set down somewhat. It’s a very large head for a blade putter, yet it just doesn't quite sit properly behind the ball. The feel off the face is pleasant thanks to the milling, but we feel that a putter in the shape of one of the best mallet style putters would be more beneficial for beginners though due to the increased MOI and forgiveness.

Cobra Fly XL Package Set Review

(Image credit: Future)

Feel

We found that the driver in the Callaway XR set sits a little closed at address which isn't necessarily right for every golfer. However, it does cater to a broader spectrum of golfers in general as it helps to negate a slice, which is the scourge of many golfers. This set up meant that the driver was easy to flight and the feel was pleasing with both the woods and the irons.

As for the Cobra Fly XL set, the driver performed well and is fine for the new golfer or the high handicap player who isn't overly concerned with feel and is more focused on trying to just keep the ball in play with as much distance as possible. The acoustics are a little loud and ‘tinny’, but it does make a really powerful sound at impact which is great for boosting user confidence and aiding performance.  

Both the 5-wood and the hybrid - which are each made of stainless steel and feature the same rear weight found in the driver - are ultra forgiving and have a decent feel, but when it comes to feel the irons are the stand out in the Cobra set.

Cobra Fly XL Package Set Review

Cobra Fly XL Wedge

(Image credit: Future)

Which set should you choose

Choose the Callaway XR package set if...

- You like premium, user-friendly aesthetics
- You need an easy to hit feel through the set
- You'd like an excellent putter 

Choose the Cobra Fly XL package set if... 

- You want a modern, sleek design
- You need great performance from your irons
- You'd like a good quality stand bag

Sam De'Ath
Sam De'Ath
Staff Writer

Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.

Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.


Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?


Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°

Hybrid: Ping G430 19°

Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021 


With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸