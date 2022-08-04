10 Tips For Playing Golf In The Rain

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Just because it's raining doesn't mean you can't still enjoy yourself and play well.

Here are 10 tips to help you play golf when it's wet...

Waterproof gear

Jordan Spieth suiting up (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a committed all-weather golfer, don’t scrimp on the waterproof gear from head to toe - good quality waterproofs are essential. Look out for things like zippered trousers bottoms, which make them easier to get on in a hurry over your spikes. Wet feet make for miserable walking, so if your golf shoes have done their waterproof time, invest in a new pair.

Grips and spikes

There are two key points of contact in a golf swing – with the ground and with the club. If either is less than solid, your game will be compromised in the rain. Better to replace grips and cleats before they start to cost you shots rather than after.

Gloves

Phil Mickelson opting for the two glove strategy (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the rain is set in, you may well get though more than one glove, so always keep a spare somewhere dry (inside a carrier bag) to be introduced when glove number one has done its time. Special rain gloves offering extra wet-weather grip have become more popular, and it’s perfectly acceptable to wear a pair of such gloves.

Waterproof bag/trolley cover

There are a number of waterproof golf bags on the market now, but an easy-to-attach cape or cover will add another layer of protection to help keep things dry.

Dry towel

Carlos Ortiz keeping his towel dry (Image credit: Getty Images)

It can be almost impossible to make a decent swing if your grips are too wet, so a supply of dry towels is highly recommended. It’s another role for the trusty carrier bag. Hanging one from the underframe of your brolly is also a good idea.

A decent umbrella

This is what happens if you don't invest in a decent umbrella (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wind and rain is a tough combo to deal with for a large umbrella, so make sure your brolly boasts a good-quality, strong construction, ideally with those vents that help stop it blowing inside out in stronger gusts.

Spare scorecard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re playing in a competition or want to keep score, a spare scorecard kept somewhere safe and dry is a good idea in case it proves impossible to stop the original getting mushed to a pulp. Writing down your scores every few holes rather than every hole will help prevent this by limiting its exposure to the elements.

Allow for less run

When the ground is wet, the ball won’t run as far. Obvious, we know, but this needs to be factored in to how you play. Less run off the tee may mean you can take more club on holes where you would normally hold back. Approach shots are more likely to stop dead on landing; chips and pitches are more likely to grab; and putts will be slower, meaning they need to be hit more firmly and will therefore take less break.

Hit more firmly in the rough

The rough can be tough in the wet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wet grass will grab the club much more than normal and slow the clubhead’s progress. So keep everything firmer than usual through impact in wet rough to stop the grass grabbing the club with assorted undesirable consequences!

Accept that scoring won’t be as good

Keep smiling - others will be struggling too! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us aren’t blessed with the luxury of caddies and even after adopting all the above measures, it can still be difficult to keep everything dry enough to score well in the rain. So don’t get too despondent when you drop shots - it's the same for everyone and others will be struggling too.