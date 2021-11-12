Best Golf Waterproof Deals

Waterproofs are one of the most necessary items in your golf bag... Especially with the upcoming winter weather on the way.

Previously, a pair of waterproofs were difficult to swing in, especially in the most extreme conditions that mother nature could throw at you.

Now though, they are extremely well-made, specifically designed for freedom of movement and protection in rainy conditions.

As winter starts to rear its ugly head, it's important to have your waterproofs checked out, this is so you aren't caught out on the golf course.

That's why Golf Monthly has you covered, with our Winter Golf Week giving you advice, buyers' guides and reviews of the best winter gear on the market.

We've also compiled the best waterproof deals available on the internet right now which you can check out below, and also feel free to read our best rainwear, jumpers and base layers here.

US Waterproof Deals

adidas Climastorm Provisional Rain Jacket |WAS $85 | NOW $49.99 | SAVE $35 at Amazon adidas Climastorm Provisional Rain Jacket |WAS $85 | NOW $49.99 | SAVE $35 at Amazon adidas is worn by some of golf's biggest stars, with the Climastorm giving a stylish look out on the golf course, as well as protection from the most extreme conditions.

Puma UltraDry Jacket | WAS $280 | NOW $144 | SAVE $136 at Rock Bottom Golf Puma UltraDry Jacket | WAS $280 | NOW $144 | SAVE $136 at Rock Bottom Golf We believe that the UltraDry Jacket from Puma is one of the best waterproof jackets out there, and now, at nearly half price, it is an absolute bargain for the rainy and cold conditions.

Zero Restriction Z2000 Jacket | WAS $550 | NOW $193.50 | SAVE $356.50 at Rock Bottom Golf Zero Restriction Z2000 Jacket | WAS $550 | NOW $193.50 | SAVE $356.50 at Rock Bottom Golf Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you, this Z2000 Jacket really is $356 off! Including a number of features, the Zero Restriction does exactly as it says on the box.

Sun Mountain Rainflex Elite Jacket | WAS $199.99 | NOW $115 | SAVE $84.99 at Rock Bottom Golf Sun Mountain Rainflex Elite Jacket | WAS $199.99 | NOW $115 | SAVE $84.99 at Rock Bottom Golf Sun Mountain is one of the most recognised brands within the waterproof market, and this Rainflex Elite Jacket shows their experience and quality, with a four-way stretch Japanese fabric giving you superb freedom of movement.

The Weather Company Microfiber Rain Pants | WAS $50 | NOW $33 | SAVE $17 at Rock Bottom Golf The Weather Company Microfiber Rain Pants | WAS $50 | NOW $33 | SAVE $17 at Rock Bottom Golf Save over a third on these superb waterproof trousers. Featuring an adjustable draw cord and snap closure at the waist, the rain pants provide fantastic protection with great comfort.

adidas Adicross Element Waterproof Jacket | WAS $180 | NOW $101.35 | SAVE $78.65 at Amazon adidas Adicross Element Waterproof Jacket | WAS $180 | NOW $101.35 | SAVE $78.65 at Amazon To be worn on and off the course, the Adicross is one of the most stylish jackets on the market. Now costing just a shade over $100, this premium garment will make you stand out.

Puma UltraDry Pant | WAS $220 | NOW $113 | SAVE $107 at Rock Bottom Golf Puma UltraDry Pant | WAS $220 | NOW $113 | SAVE $107 at Rock Bottom Golf Once again, Puma have shown their quality with these UltraDry pants, which are now nearly half price and among our best waterproof trouser deals! With plenty of adjustability, they are unbelievably comfortable and provide a superb level of protection.

UK Waterproof Deals

Stuburt Men's Evolve Extreme Pro Waterproof Jacket | WAS £79.99 | NOW £67.15 | SAVE £12.84 at Amazon Stuburt Men's Evolve Extreme Pro Waterproof Jacket | WAS £79.99 | NOW £67.15 | SAVE £12.84 at Amazon A two-layer material gives this jacket superb breathability. If you are looking for freedom of movement within your swing at a cheap price... then this is the jacket for you

Oscar Jacobsen Portland Waterproof Trousers | WAS £104.99 | NOW £99.99 Oscar Jacobsen Portland Waterproof Trousers | WAS £104.99 | NOW £99.99 For under £100 these premium Portland Waterproof Trousers are perfect for the upcoming wintery conditions. Designed to be worn on and off the course, the Portland offers superb breathability thanks to its zippered openings.

Benross Hydro Pro X Waterproof Jacket | WAS £89.99 | NOW £59.90 | SAVE £30.09 at Online Golf Benross Hydro Pro X Waterproof Jacket | WAS £89.99 | NOW £59.90 | SAVE £30.09 at Online Golf Another cracking waterproof deal is this Benross offer, which is now under £60! Providing a 4-way stretch, you certainly won't have any problems with range of movement in this jacket.

FootJoy HydroKnit Waterproof Trousers | WAS £160 | NOW £129 | SAVE £31 at Click Golf FootJoy HydroKnit Waterproof Trousers | WAS £160 | NOW £129 | SAVE £31 at Click Golf Ranked as some of the best waterproof golf trousers currently available on the market, FootJoy remains at the top of the waterproof tree, with these HydroKnit's now over £30 off.

Island Green Zip Through Waterproof Jacket | WAS £45 | NOW £39.95 | SAVE over £5 at Amazon Island Green Zip Through Waterproof Jacket | WAS £45 | NOW £39.95 | SAVE over £5 at Amazon A number one best seller on Amazon is now a fiver off, with the Island Green giving you a fully waterproof jacket and zips for under £40.

Want more golf Black Friday deals?