FootJoy HydroTour Trousers Review

Read Our FootJoy HydroTour Trousers Review

FootJoy HydroTour Trousers Review
(Image credit: Future)
Golf Monthly Verdict

An excellent pair of waterproof trousers that provide ample protection from the wet without being too bulky.

Reasons to buy
  • +

    Excellent fit, lightweight and stretchy. Very good waterproof protection

Reasons to avoid
  • -

    Even with the trouser leg unzipped, hard to get on/off while wearing golf shoes

Neil Tappin

By

FootJoy HydroTour Trousers Review

We tested the FootJoy HydroTour trousers on a soggy autumn afternoon in the UK to see how they perform.

A good pair of waterproof trousers might not be the most exciting golf-related purchase you ever make but for those who regularly play in the rain, or perhaps more commonly, in wet underfoot conditions, they can be invaluable. The best golf waterproofs are able to deal with everything that's thrown at them.

One of the stand-out features of the FootJoy HydroTour is they can either be worn over another pair of trousers or on their own. My preference throughout the winter has always been to wear waterproof trousers on their own - there is a belt loop for this and the fit is snug enough to work really well. 

Alternatively, if you are wearing them over your regular golf trousers, the side pockets feature internal zips that provide access to the trouser pockets underneath. This works well and the zips don't get in the way when closed.

FootJoy HydroKnit

(Image credit: Future)

Also, because of the lightweight material used, they can easily be stored in your golf bag ready to be used whenever the weather turns.

As for waterproof protection, they performed really well in this department - but for the premium price-tag you would certainly hope so. Perhaps more impressive is the quality of the material - they certainly feel like a quality pair of waterproof trousers. They are lightweight without being flimsy and they stretch with your body as you swing and walk.

FootJoy HydroTour waterproofs

The FootJoy HydroTour waterproof suit

(Image credit: Future)

How tall am I/what is my build?

I’m 6ft 2in tall and have a fairly slim build. 

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The fit is one of the best things about the FootJoy HydroTour trousers and certainly makes them one of the best waterproof golf trousers on the market. Roomy enough to wear a second pair of trousers underneath, they are also fitted enough not to be too bulky. They offered excellent protection from the wet and looked good either with the FootJoy Hybrid Insulated top or the FootJoy HydroTour waterproof jacket as pictured above.

Any extra detail you notice?

The zip that sits within the pockets to allow access to your trouser pockets underneath is a great touch. The ankle zips work well enough but we did struggle to get these trousers on while wearing golf shoes. There are also zips on the back pockets for added protection on particularly wet days.

Neil Tappin
Neil Tappin

Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 2-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points. 

Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X

Latest News

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.