Best Castore Golf Clothing 2022

You may have seen the wings of the Castore logo on the McLaren Formula One team, or on shirts worn by Andy Murray or Newcastle United, but the brand also makes golf attire too, and from our testing, the performance on offer is right up there with the best of them.

2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick wears Castore golf apparel and when he signed with the brand in 2022 he said; “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Castore. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be teaming up with a young British premium sportswear brand who are pushing the boundaries of performance innovation. I’m looking forward to working with the Castore team and their impressive list of athletes and partners. I can’t wait to get started!”

We have managed to get our hands on Castore clothing to test and below we have collated our favorite pieces into a handy guide. If you are in the market on apparel like men's shirts (opens in new tab) or tops (opens in new tab), we think Castore is definitely a brand to consider.

Castore Peacoat Golf Vita Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: 3 (Peacoat, Azure, Mist) + Snug, tailored fit

+ Ergonomic rib collar for comfort

- Bold styling This soft and stretchy mid layer has clearly been designed with the golfer in mind. The fit is snug yet the material has a substantial amount of give in it, so as to not impede your range of movement in any way. It’s comfortable thanks to the ergonomic rib collar and the fabric has an element of water resistance to it, meaning you won’t have to reach for the waterproofs during a light shower. The Castore graphic across the chest is bold and won’t be to everyone’s taste, although we quite like it as a point of difference in the market. This is a highly appealing mid layer at a great price from a new brand seemingly taking the sports world by storm. Castore Golf Zip Through Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 1 (Navy) + Clean, versatile design

+ Thin, lightweight material

- Not overly warm The best golf rain jackets (opens in new tab) need to offer protection while being playable and the Castore Golf Zip Through jacket does an excellent job of this. Slide it on and you'll notice the premium feel of the moisture-wicking fabric and once the main zip is fastened, the lightweight and minimalistic feel becomes more obvious. The fabric is thin which means your swing doesn't feel restricted but it also means it doesn't provide the warmth some golfers may want, although layers can be easily added underneath. The tailored fit means excess material doesn't intrude and the smart, clean styling means it can be worn easily away from the course. It lacks the customization options some of the best waterproof jackets offer, like Velcro cuffs or an elasticated hem, but this didn't seem to detract from the playing experience. Castore Fiesta Golf Vita Polo Shirt Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: 4 (Green, Dark Blue, Orange, Light Blue) + Stylish and comfortable design

+ Lightweight and breathable

- Sleeves come up quite short Castore is making a splash in the golf market with ambassadors like US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and it’s no wonder with polo shirts (opens in new tab) like the Fiesta Golf Vita. It is extremely lightweight, so ideal on hot summer days, and stylish too. It’s very breathable also and you certainly won’t overheat or feel uncomfortable in any way playing in this shirt. In testing, we felt that the styling is such that you probably wouldn’t wear it much away from the course, but it looks the part on the fairways and comes in four color options. In terms of the fit, it comes up a little short in the arms, but elsewhere it is neither too tight or baggy and the perfect length. Castore Peacoat Lightweight Anorak Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: XS-2XL

Colors: 1 + Allows for a full range of movement

+ Solid protection from the elements

- Pocket might be slightly too large Castore’s Lightweight Anorak is a stylish, high-performance windbreaker that will help you stay protected from the elements while you’re on the course. It features two cream-colored panels under the arms and down its sides, which are made of a stretchy elastane material that enables golfers to achieve a full range of movement in their swing. The jacket’s low tapered collar design allows you to easily twist and turn your neck and head when striking the ball and when unzipped, it reveals some smart branding on the lapel. It also features a large tubular pocket that spreads across the jacket’s midriff and is sealed by two zips. Castore Garcia Hoodie Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: 3 (Mist, Peacoat, Black, Stone) + Elemental protection

+ Flexible

- Branding on the front a bit unnecessary A relatively new brand making waves in the golfing world is Castore, a company that also outfits the McLaren Formula One team. One of the best pieces in the current range is this Garcia hoodie. It has been made using a unique fabric which is both wind and water resistant - while retaining that soft stretch jersey handle with a high degree of flexibility. A lightly brushed interior feels great to wear, while signature Castore branding is featured on the front. We also included this model in our best golf hoodies (opens in new tab) guide.

How we test golf apparel

We test golf apparel in the same way we test all golf equipment (opens in new tab), by using products properly. The best way to test golf apparel is by doing so out on the golf course. It sounds obvious to say that but it makes sense because it allows us to see what the products are like to actually use and wear whilst we go about our round. This testing often takes place over a few rounds so we can then see how the garment has performed over time, in different conditions and how it performs when we have to play varying shots.

We would also wear the garments off the golf course as well because versatility to use apparel anywhere is a great way to get value for money. The final point we wanted to mention here is no manufacturer can pay for a good review because our thorough testing team tells it how it is.

What to consider when buying golf clothing

There are several factors to consider when it comes to buying a golf attire and here we have listed them.

Type

What we mean here is what type of golf apparel are you after? With brands like Castore, it tends to cover all the bases when it comes to offering a variety of polo shirts, midlayers, hoodies, jackets, pants and so on. Not only that but it offers accessories like hats and caps so it makes sense for you to know what kind of product you are after.

Movement

One of the big things around golf garments is freedom of movement and whether they can restrict or negatively impact the swing. Thankfully we have found Castore products are usually made from stretchy and comfortable fabrics so they move with the body well when walking and throughout the swing. However we would still always recommend trying on models and taking swings in them to see if you still offer the same range of movement.

Looks

This is an important factor to consider. Do you want to stand out or just have a more understated look? We think there is something for everyone above.

Versatility

Do you want to be able to use the top anywhere from the golf course to the pub to at home? This is an important factor if you want to get more for your money.

Budget

Finally be aware of your budget so you can find a top that fits into it nicely. Importantly Castore golf gear comes in at reasonable price points so you aren't breaking the bank with the brand.

FAQ's

Is Castore a good golf brand? The simple answer here is yes. We have been able to test golf apparel from the brand and from polos to jackets the performance is always good. It also seems to be growing in the golf world with players like Matt Fitzpatrick using out on Tour, so that is testament to the performance on offer from the brand.

Who wears Castore golf? Castore golf is worn by Matt Fitzpatrick, the English winner of the 2022 US Open. South African Dean Burmester also wears Castore golf apparel.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best Castore golf clothing and for more golf apparel content check out the Golf monthly website. Also take a look at our guides on the best, jumpers, hoodies and vests for the golf course as well.