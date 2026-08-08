Jason Day's Historic Playoff Streak Comes To An End As Notable Names Miss Wyndham Championship Cut
The Major winner was among the notable names to miss the weekend in North Carolina, as others extinguished their FedEx Cup Playoff hopes in the process
Having never missed a FedEx Cup Playoff in his career, Jason Day failed to meet the required target to carry on his impressive streak at the Wyndham Championship.
Needing to make the cut, at a minimum, the Australian carded rounds of 71 and 73 to comfortably miss the weekend in North Carolina, with his 18-year record of making the FedEx Cup Playoffs ending in the process.
Coming into the week, Day was 75th in the standings and one of many players needing strong performances at the final regulation event of the season, due to the fact the top 70 move on to the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week.
However, it wasn't to be for Day, who explained to media how injuries had played their part throughout 2026, a season where he was forced to withdraw multiple times from competitions.
"I'm looking forward to taking some time off. My body's been really awful actually this year, so just to try and grind through it has been tough," he stated on Friday.
"The last two days have been pretty hard to try and get my body ready. I wanted to play like 3M and Detroit and unfortunately I couldn't do anything there.
"Yeah, it was a good streak obviously, but I would have loved to keep the streak going. But things happen, you know. You're not going to keep everything going forever.
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"Best to kind of take some time off, get my body sorted and try and come out next year and play well."
Along with Day, there were notable names who also failed to make the cut at the Wyndham Championship, while others didn't quite have the misfortune.
Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Marco Penge, Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel are among the players sitting in-and-around the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings, and all five made the weekend.
Battling it out for crucial points, check out the big names who were unable to join them at Sedgefield Country Club.
Notables Names Who Missed The Wyndham Championship Cut
Brian Harman (-2)
Harman fired rounds of 67 and 71 to finish two-under and one back of the three-under cutline. It's his fifth missed weekend of the season, but the Major winner should still qualify for the Playoffs next week, having started 63rd in the standings pre-tournament.
Ryan Gerard (-2)
Like Harman, Gerard carded rounds of 67 and 71 to miss the cut by one, ending the American's recent run of form. He's inside the top 20 of the FedEx Cup standings, so will comfortably make it into the Playoffs.
Ben Griffin (-2)
Griffin will make it into the Playoffs, but he will come into the stretch out of form as he missed a second straight cut via back-to-back rounds of 69.
Mac Meissner (-2)
Meissner was narrowly outside the top 70 in the standings, but a two-under-par missed cut means he will not be at the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week.
Johnny Keefer (-1)
The American was also needing a big performance at the Wyndham Championship, but a missed cut means Keefer won't be present at the Playoffs.
Lucas Glover (E)
The former Major winner produced rounds of 69 and 71 to finish well back of the cutline, with Glover unable to advance up the FedEx Cup standings as he missed the Playoffs.
Steven Fisk (+2)
At the halfway stage, Fisk is the player occupying the 70th spot in the FedEx Cup standings and, with a missed cut, it means he will be in for a long weekend of leaderboard watching.
Sepp Straka (+3)
Straka is safely through to the Playoffs next week, but he'll be going into the week in poor form, missing three cuts in five starts and registering a best finish of T67th in that time.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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