Nike To Release Masters Edition Tiger Woods ’13 Golf Shoes
These may be some of the best-looking shoes we have ever seen, with a Masters edition of the Nike Tiger Woods ’13 golf shoes set to be released to the public in early December
When it comes to creating limited edition golf shoes, you could argue that Nike are the best around, with the brand creating some visually stunning models ahead of big golfing events.
Throughout 2023, we saw a Beatles-inspired model at The Open Championship, as well as special editions for both Team USA and Europe at the Ryder Cup. Now though, at the tail-end of the year, the iconic company have done it again, with a special edition of their Tiger Woods ‘13 golf shoes set to get a makeover and, despite it not being until April, it is in homage to The Masters, a tournament which Tiger has won five times.
A post shared by Hypegolf (@hypegolf)
A photo posted by on
Obviously, Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes money can buy and, set to be released on the 8th December at 10am EST, this special edition model, which I personally think are some of the best golf shoes I have ever seen, will definitely appeal to a lot of golf fans!
At the Hero World Challenge, Tiger is set to return to action for the first time in seven months following ankle surgery, with the 15-time Major winner claiming he could realistically play one tournament a month in 2024. So, it's only right that these Masters-inspired shoes could make an appearance at Augusta National in April...
A little more info on them though, with the Tiger Woods '13 designed by Golf Hall of Famer himself. In the early 2010s, Tiger asked for a golf shoe that gave him the same fit and feel as the shoes that he ran, lifted and trained in and, not long after, the Tiger Woods '13s were conjured up to suit his needs.
Worn by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, the '13 golf shoes are available on the Nike site and you can currently grab the model in three different colorways. At the start of December, you will be able to purchase The Masters edition, which includes pine green features on the midsole, outsole and insole.
Along with the pine green, which is one of the standout features, there is grey coloring around the tongue, with more elements of The Masters seen through yellow eyelets and the famed TW logo in Tiger's Sunday Red, a site we are all too familiar with.
It is unclear as to what the cost of the shoe will be, but we do know it will reportedly be released on the 8th December at 10am EST and will be available via Nike retailers and various sites.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
