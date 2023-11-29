Nike To Release Masters Edition Tiger Woods ’13 Golf Shoes

When it comes to creating limited edition golf shoes, you could argue that Nike are the best around, with the brand creating some visually stunning models ahead of big golfing events.

Throughout 2023, we saw a Beatles-inspired model at The Open Championship, as well as special editions for both Team USA and Europe at the Ryder Cup. Now though, at the tail-end of the year, the iconic company have done it again, with a special edition of their Tiger Woods ‘13 golf shoes set to get a makeover and, despite it not being until April, it is in homage to The Masters, a tournament which Tiger has won five times.

Obviously, Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes money can buy and, set to be released on the 8th December at 10am EST, this special edition model, which I personally think are some of the best golf shoes I have ever seen, will definitely appeal to a lot of golf fans!

At the Hero World Challenge, Tiger is set to return to action for the first time in seven months following ankle surgery, with the 15-time Major winner claiming he could realistically play one tournament a month in 2024. So, it's only right that these Masters-inspired shoes could make an appearance at Augusta National in April...

A little more info on them though, with the Tiger Woods '13 designed by Golf Hall of Famer himself. In the early 2010s, Tiger asked for a golf shoe that gave him the same fit and feel as the shoes that he ran, lifted and trained in and, not long after, the Tiger Woods '13s were conjured up to suit his needs.

Tiger during the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Worn by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, the '13 golf shoes are available on the Nike site and you can currently grab the model in three different colorways. At the start of December, you will be able to purchase The Masters edition, which includes pine green features on the midsole, outsole and insole.

Along with the pine green, which is one of the standout features, there is grey coloring around the tongue, with more elements of The Masters seen through yellow eyelets and the famed TW logo in Tiger's Sunday Red, a site we are all too familiar with.

It is unclear as to what the cost of the shoe will be, but we do know it will reportedly be released on the 8th December at 10am EST and will be available via Nike retailers and various sites.