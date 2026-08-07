Need A New Golf Bag In 2026? I've Picked Out My Favorites Across Five Categories

I've been Golf Monthly's bag tester for a few years now and as such I have managed to test a lot of bags from different brands. Stand bags, cart bags, sunday bags, hybrid bags and much more, I've looked to test as many as possible myself whilst also getting the occasional bit of help from other members of the Golf Monthly team. Testing bags myself has become a big part of my job to make sure new models actually perform how they are supposed to, and to make sure manufacturer claims can be tested. Also simply, are they any good?

Which leads me to the point of this piece, with all the testing done (right now at least), I have collated my favorite models across a variety of categories. For example I have selected top models in terms of waterproofing, leather models, sunday bags, lightweight bags and cart bags. If you want more information, then please scroll down a bit further to check out my full video on this guide. I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't send you over to the Golf Monthly YouTube channel as well!

As I mentioned earlier, for a bit more in-depth explanation on each please check out my full video below where I go into everything in a bit more detail.

For more golf bag buying advice check out our guides on the best lightweight golf bags, best waterproof golf bags, or best golf stand bags.