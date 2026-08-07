Need A New Golf Bag In 2026? I've Picked Out My Favorites Across Five Categories
After testing a lot of golf bags recently, I've picked out my top models across several key categories right now.
I've been Golf Monthly's bag tester for a few years now and as such I have managed to test a lot of bags from different brands. Stand bags, cart bags, sunday bags, hybrid bags and much more, I've looked to test as many as possible myself whilst also getting the occasional bit of help from other members of the Golf Monthly team. Testing bags myself has become a big part of my job to make sure new models actually perform how they are supposed to, and to make sure manufacturer claims can be tested. Also simply, are they any good?
Which leads me to the point of this piece, with all the testing done (right now at least), I have collated my favorite models across a variety of categories. For example I have selected top models in terms of waterproofing, leather models, sunday bags, lightweight bags and cart bags. If you want more information, then please scroll down a bit further to check out my full video on this guide. I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't send you over to the Golf Monthly YouTube channel as well!
As I mentioned earlier, for a bit more in-depth explanation on each please check out my full video below where I go into everything in a bit more detail.
For more golf bag buying advice check out our guides on the best lightweight golf bags, best waterproof golf bags, or best golf stand bags.
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Dan has been with Golf Monthly since 2021. He graduated with a Master's in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show; his handicap index is currently 8, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
What's In The Bag:
Driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini 11.5°, Fujikura Speeder MD 60 S
Fairway: Titleist GTS3 15° Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Red, PXG Lightning 21° Fujikura Ventus Blue 70 S
Hybrid: PXG Lightning 25°, Fujikura HB Blue 80 S
Irons: Ping i230 (5-9), Fujikura Axiom 95 S
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 46-10F, 50-10F, 54-08M, 60-04T
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grip: Golf Pride Multi Compound
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