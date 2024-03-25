Amazon Spring Sale Knocks One Of Our Favorite Golf Speakers To Just $100
If you love to listen music while out on the course or even off it, then this $100 speaker is for you!
Amazon is offering a 23% discount on the Blue Tees The Player Speaker as part of the Amazon Spring Sale which means you can get it in either black or white, for just $99.99. It is one of the top-rated golf speakers on the market, thanks to being packed full of really fantastic features. We were so pleased with this speaker during our testing that we gave it a four-star rating, putting it in position as one of the very best golf speakers we’ve tested.
<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B14GDJVF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Blue Tees Golf The Player Magnetic Bluetooth Speaker | 23% off at Amazon
Was $129.99 Now $99.99
Yes we know a lot of people think speakers on the course is sacrilege but many others don't. As such if you are in the latter camp, then this model is definitely one to consider given its overall performance, and its low price of just under $100.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/accessories/blue-tees-player-magnetic-speaker-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Blue Tees Player Magnetic Speaker Review
Why is this speaker such a good deal the Big Spring Sale? Well, firstly it’s currently at the lowest price we have seen anywhere so if you’re going to buy now is probably the best time to do so. Secondly the performance of this speaker is excellent in just about every way.
It delivers seamless sound quality and clarity, features both indoor and outdoor modes, and also comes with an innovative dual pairing system that allows you to pair two devices together to improve sound performance even further. If you’re playing as part of a four-ball spread over two carts, this little feature will come in extremely handy. It is also waterproof with an IPX7 rating which is one of the highest ratings of waterproof protection, whilst it also has a battery life of over 12 hours.
Designed for use on the go, the speaker has a powerful N48 magnet that allows you to securely attach it to your golf cart without worrying that it may fall off or move as you go over the dips and bumps of the course. Our testing showed that the speaker stayed firmly in position when going over some severe bumps or turning sharply.
The only small improvements that could be made include coming with a carry case, and as Blue Tees is a brand that makes one of the best laser rangefinders, we do wish it could provide spoken front, middle and back distances to make it more useful to the golfer. However these are only small pointers because as we mentioned above, the performance is very good and when you can get it for only $100, then it is hard to complain!
Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.
When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers.
Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy.
