What Are The 3 Most Important Clubs In The Bag? (We Can't Agree On The No.3 Slot)

Let's be frank for a second. In many walks of life, we have favorites - even though we are not supposed to.

A boss might like a certain employee more than the others. A doctor might prefer one patient to the next and, although they might be reluctant to admit it, some parents have a favorite child (condolences to my three brothers).

Having two or three favorite golf clubs in your bag is also common - but are they the most important? The GM team agree on two of the three, but the final slot is very much open to debate...

Before I share my thoughts, and those of the team at Golf Monthly HQ, let us know which three clubs you'd choose in the comments box at the bottom of this article.

Right, let's get into my selections. I am not sure this is particularly ground-breaking, but the driver has to be in there.

Increasing distance is crucial to cutting your handicap and shooting lower scores, so I need the big stick to put me in position off the tee and give me half a chance of reaching the green in regulation.

The putter also has to make the cut. I love my flat stick and putting is probably the strongest area of my game. I need the safety provided by the (TaylorMade) Spider to get me out of the inevitable trouble I have caused en route to the green.

My putter is the most reliable club in the bag (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

I'm between my 6- and 7-iron for the final club, as it gives me a blend of distance and control when playing shots into the green, but also an option around the green for the odd bump-and-run shot.

I'll go with my 6-iron, for not other reason than it provides a little more yardage that could help me to reach those long par 3s and execute the low bunt out of the trees (which is a common occurrence).

I've been playing with a half set recently and all of the above have made their way into my bag - so that's my line up.

In the interest of delivering a balanced verdict, however, I asked a selection of the Golf Monthly team to share their thoughts on the debate...

Joel Tadman Social Links Navigation Deputy Editor

The first has to be a reliable tee club, one you can get in play 90% of the time a decent distance - at least 200 yards.

For me, that’s my 7-wood. I can knock it down when I want to (even adjust the loft down before a windy round), hit it off the deck and even use it around the greens.



The second would be a wedge you’re comfortable hitting basic pitch and chips shots around the green.

Joel has opted for 7-wood off the tee (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

You don’t have to hit Phil Mickelson-style flop shots, just perhaps 3 basic chips - a low, mid-height and high shot - to help you get the ball close from 95% of situations when you miss the green.



Finally - the putter. You can hit the best long game shots in the world but if you can’t get the ball in the hole, it’s all completely pointless.

There are many different skills to putting - distance control, hitting your start lines, having a stroke that holds up under pressure, so it’s crucial to find a model you’re comfortable with.

And try a mallet if you haven’t already, they make the game so much easier!

Alison Root Social Links Navigation Women's Editor

Surely a putter is the most important club in the bag for everyone, it’s the scoring club and most of us are very attached to our putter, it’s a personal thing and we’d be lost without it.

As for two other clubs, I’m sure it comes down to personal preference.

There are some that we’re most comfortable with, but if I was suggesting for everyone, I’d have to say driver as it’s the first club you usually pull out of the bag... and if you can get a good drive away it sets you up nicely for the hole.

For my final club, I’m torn between a hybrid and a wedge. A hybrid is so versatile, but I’m going to plump for a wedge because it’s also a scoring club if you can knock it close to the pin.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

I’m sure everyone else has picked driver and putter for the obvious reasons. If you can drive it well then the game feels so much easier while being an excellent putter is another simple way to play the game well.

Where my answer could differ to others relates to possibly my favorite club, the pitching wedge.

I think it can be any wedge really, but I’d say it’s hugely important to be able to play stock shots at regular yardage intervals with one of your wedges.

Ideally all of them, but the pitching wedge feels to me like that incredibly helpful and versatile option between irons and the ultra-lofted clubs.

If you can drive well, pitch well from anywhere between 100 yards and the greenside (all with the PW), and you can putt well, you can’t go too far wrong.

A wedge will not only set up scoring opportunities, it can also save you when out of position (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor

The three most important clubs in the bag for me are putter, driver and 7-iron.

If you look down at your putter on a regular basis and have negative thoughts, you’re in trouble. You need to feel confidence and positivity on the greens, and the putter is the club that can get you out of trouble more than any other.

You could hit three average shots and walk off with a par if you get on well with your putter. It’s the most important club in the bag.

Driver has become increasingly important for me over the last few years as I’ve added distance and managed to keep it slightly (emphasis on slightly!) straighter than in the past.

Driver features heavily in the selected trios of GM staff (Image credit: Future)

Having a semi-reliable driver brings par 5s into reach in two and sets up birdie opportunities on shorter par 4s.

I’m a 10-handicapper, so I’m looking for one or two birdies a round to offset the inevitable blobs. And finally, it’s crucial to have a club you know you’ll hit relatively straight from 160 yards or so.

Par-3 tee shots and par-4 approaches often fall into this range, and the more greens you hit, the more likely you are to make par.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation Engagement Editor

Starting at the top of the bag, the most important club in the bag for me is driver.

At my home club, which is tight and treelined, if I hit a good drive down the fairway on every par 4 and par 5 then I will almost certainly have a very good round.

I am constantly chipping out of the trees, finding fairway bunkers and ultimately paying a big price for not hitting a good tee shot. It is easy the most important club for handicap golfers in my opinion.

Driver being included is almost unanimous across the GM team (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Secondly, the putter has to be in the equation as that is the club you make your score with. I don’t necessarily think it’s the most important, as you can hole a good putt but it might be for a triple-bogey after some poor shots beforehand.

It is, undoubtedly, a very crucial club in the bag, though.

Finally I would say, for me, a 60-degree wedge. I probably use it more than I should as a six-handicapper but it is my greenside bunker club and predominantly the one I use from almost every shot inside the 80-yard mark.

Good shots with it can lead to tap-in putts, which makes it extremely valuable.