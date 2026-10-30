If you are looking to dial in your short-game control, you can rarely go wrong by taking inspiration from the greatest ever players. The TaylorMade Tiger Woods MG4 wedges are some of the best golf wedges on the market and are built to the 15-time Major winner’s exact personal specifications.

Right now, you can add this tour-calibre hardware to your bag with a very impressive discount at Carl's Golfland. The TaylorMade Tiger Woods MG4 is discoiunted to just $119.99, from its usual $199.99, and is a 40% off reduction, in this early Black Friday 2026 deal.

Grab a TaylorMade Tiger Woods MG4 wedge for just $119.99 at Carl's Golfland.

In our TaylorMade MG4 Wedge review, Sam De’Ath awarded it a 4.5 star rating, and noted that the MG4 was not only a stunning-looking club, but was a wedge that delivered spin at a consistently high level, regardless of conditions. Sam also added that the MG4 offered superb feel and feedback, and the game of most golfers would benefit by adding an MG4 to the bag.

Save 40% ($80) TaylorMade Tiger Woods MG4 Wedge: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Save 40% The Tiger Woods endorsement of the MG4 wedges is way more than a marketing gimmick. Tiger was directly involved throughout the development of these wedges and provided valuable feedback throughout. If your scoring clubs are showing their age, this is a prime opportunity to upgrade to one of the most technologically refined, player-approved wedges on the market at a much friendlier price point. Read the TaylorMade MG4 Wedge Review

Tiger provided extensive feedback on the loss of spin caused by morning dew and wet rough. His testing helped validate TaylorMade’s laser-etched Spin Tread technology. These are deep, laser-etched channels between the grooves that funnel moisture away at impact to maintain consistent spin rates and prevent the dreaded flyer.

Paired with the untreated Raw Face and Raised Micro-Ribs, the MG4 retains jaw-dropping stopping power and predictable launch angles, regardless of whether you're clipping it off dry summer fairways or wet autumn rough.

Elsewhere, Tiger also insisted on CNC sole milling. Historically, hand-ground wedges introduce tiny variances between builds. Tiger worked with TaylorMade’s R&D team to fully CNC-machine the sole, ensuring that every wedge replicates his exact turf-interaction geometry with zero hand-finishing discrepancies.

Carl's Golfland has both versions of the MG4 wedge discounted, which come in either 56 or 60-degree options. Again, Tiger was fully involved, and in the 56-degree he specified a dual-sole design with heavy heel relief, allowing him to play standard pitch shots square while still opening the face easily out of varied sand conditions.

For the 60-degree, he specified an aggressive high bounce on the leading edge combined with a heavily shaved trailing heel. This allows the club to be completely flat for high flop shots without the leading edge lifting off tight fairway lies.

Finished with tour-staple components like the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue 115 shaft and Lamkin’s Crossline 360 grip.

Image 1 of 3 TaylorMade has fully CNC-machined the MG4 sole, which guarantees zero manufacturing variance. (Image credit: Future) The MG4 features TaylorMade’s laser-etched Spin Tread technology. (Image credit: Future) The TaylorMade MG4 Wedge not only performs but looks stunning too. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

If you're after another golf wedge brand, then our best golf wedges page has all the advice you need to get a wedge to suit your game.

This deal is US only, but below you'll find the best prices on TaylorMade MG4 Wedge prices in your location and currency.