2 Hours 10 Minutes... Min Woo Lee Produces Rapid Round At FedEx St. Jude Championship

Min Woo Lee has enjoyed an excellent 2025 that includes a maiden PGA Tour victory but, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, it was his pace of play that caught the eye.

Usually, the event would feature 70 players but, due to Rory McIlroy opting to skip the event, it meant 69 teed it up in Memphis, with Lee the sole player on Sunday.

Pace of play has been a big talking point throughout this season on the PGA Tour but, at TPC Southwind, the Australian flew through his final day, playing 18 holes in just 2 hour 10 minutes.

Although it's 41 minutes slower than the quickest round recorded on the PGA Tour, which belongs to Wesley Bryan at the 2017 BMW Championship, it's still one of the quickest rounds in the circuit's history.

In fact, the round from Lee yielded his best score of the week, a level-par 70, with the 27-year-old making just two bogeys, his fewest for the week, as well as hitting 10 fairways and greens, which just so happens to also be the most for his week.

Carding a level-par round, it wasn't enough to bump Lee up the leaderboard, and he eventually finished in a share of last place with Daniel Berger.

Producing rounds of 76, 72, 72 and 70, Lee finished 10-over-par, going from 50th to 58th in the FedEx Cup standings. That means the Australian won't be teeing it up at the BMW Championship next week, as he failed to make it into the top 50.