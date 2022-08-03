How Can I Play Sedgefield Country Club?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, was established in 1925, with the Donald Ross course opening the year after.

The course consisted of bentgrass greens until a 10-month restoration project in 2007 saw the introduction of Champion Bermuda greens and rolling fairways. The year after, the effort - and $3m cost - was rewarded when the course began hosting the Wyndham Championship, an honour it has held ever since.

In fact, the course’s association with the tournament goes back considerably further. The tournament began in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, and Sedgefield Country Club was one of the original host courses, along with Starmount Forest Country Club. After a 31-year spell where the tournament was held at Forest Oaks Country Club, it returned to Sedgefield in 2008.

The greens are typical of Ross’ designs, being small and undulating. Despite that, the Wyndham Championship regularly produces low scores, with 20 under and lower not uncommon. The par-71 course is known for its contoured fairways and wooded landscape, and it will suit the strategist as players attempt to avoid the bunkers on the fairways and find a rare flat stance from their tee shots. Once on the green, more challenges arise with tricky undulations commonplace. Overall, the course offers a difficult but fair test for players of any level and is regarded as one of Ross’ finest creations.

The private course has three membership options: full golf, young executive golf and junior full golf. However, if it’s not practical for you to either become a member or play as a guest, all is not lost as the course is open for limited non-member group play too. If you are interested in membership, initiation fees were between $12,500 and $15,000 in 2021, according to the Sedgefield Country Club newsletter, Sedgefield Times.

Who Designed Sedgefield Country Club? Donald Ross designed Sedgefield Country Club. The course opened in 1926 and has been associated with the Wyndham Championship (formerly the Greater Greensboro Open) since 1938. The course is one of two Ross designs on the PGA Tour (the other being Detroit Golf Club, which hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic).

What Is The Course Record At Sedgefield Country Club? Henrik Stenson’s 22 under victory in the 2016 Wyndham Championship set the course record over 72 holes. Brandt Snedeker holds the record score for a single round. He shot 59 in the first round of the tournament in 2018.