Valero Texas Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds

After Min Woo Lee claimed a maiden victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open, it's now time for the second leg of the Texas journey.

Taking place at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, the Valero Texas Open is the final tournament before The Masters, with one more spot left up for grabs at the first men's Major of 2025.

Akshay Bhatia returns to defend his Valero Texas Open title from 12 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia returns to defend his title, which he claimed via a playoff in 2024. He is one of the big names featuring, as are Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler.

The Valero Texas Open is one of the most historic events on the PGA Tour calendar, having been first played back in 1922. Throughout that time, players like Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Nick Price and Spieth have etched their names on the trophy.

In terms of scoring, TPC San Antonio has played host since 2010 and, in that time, winning scores have ranged from eight-under to 20-under.

Valero Texas Open Course Guide: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)

As mentioned, TPC San Antonio has been the host venue since 2010 and is located in the Cibolo Canyons area north of San Antonio, Texas.

One of the many TPC courses scattered around America, the resort has two courses - Canyons and Oaks - with the Canyons designed by Pete Dye and the Oaks by Greg Norman.

Measuring 7,438 yards, the Oaks is slightly longer than the PGA Tour's average and, being listed as a par 72, it features four par 3s, 10 par 4s and four par 5s.

In terms of the signature hole, that would be the par 3 16th which, at 183-yards doesn't seem to pose a threat in terms of distance. However, like the sixth hole at Riviera Country Club, you will find a bunker in the center of the green, which many say replicates a donut.

When it comes to the hardest holes, the first and fourth both played around +.350 over-par last year, with the back nine considerably easier than the front, averaging approximately a shot less. Famously, back in 2011, Kevin Na made a 16 at the par 4 ninth.

In terms of what stats to look for, with regards to success, it's worth noting that Bhatia ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee, first in Strokes Gained: Approach To Green and second in Strokes Gained: Around The Green. This means that approach play is imperative, especially as Bhatia also hit the most greens in regulation on his way to victory.

Valero Texas Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Akshay Bhatia -20 2023 Corey Conners -15 2022 J.J. Spaun -13 2021 Jordan Spieth -18 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID Cancelled Due To COVID 2019 Corey Conners -20 2018 Andrew Landry -17 2017 Kevin Chappell -12 2016 Charley Hoffman -12 2015 Jimmy Walker -11 2014 Steven Bowditch -8

Valero Texas Open Betting Odds 2025

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

Tommy Fleetwood (+1400)

Patrick Cantlay (+1600)

Corey Conners (+1600)

Keegan Bradley (+2000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2000)

Akshay Bhatia (+2200)

Denny McCarthy (+2500)

Jordan Spieth (+2500)

Daniel Berger (+3300)

Tony Finau (+3300)

Si Woo Kim (+3300)

Michael Kim (+4000)

Keith Mitchell (+4000)

Lee Hodges (+4500)

J.T. Poston (+4500)

Tom Kim (+4500)

All other players are priced at +5000 or higher

Valero Texas Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Favorite: Jordan Spieth (+2500)

Spieth is a former Valero Texas Open winner, triumphing here at TPC San Antonio in 2021. Currently, he seems very high-priced to me, especially as the three-time Major champion has his wrist fixed and should be well rested after taking a couple of weeks off after the Valspar.

His best result this year so far was a T4 in Phoenix and I am confident he can go well again this week on home soil after placing T10th last year.

Outsider: Mac Meissner (+10000)

Meissner is certainly match sharp this week in what will be his 10th start of 2025 already. The SMU alumnus has made three consecutive cuts, which included a T42 at the Players Championship.

For 2025, he returns to the scene of one of his best results last year, where he was T10 in Texas. The former Walker Cupper had two top-fives on Tour in 2024 and also held a 54-hole lead, so has plenty of pedigree to go and have a good week again at TPC San Antonio.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Favorite: Tom Kim (+4500)

Kim's odds may be high for a favorite but hear me out. Firstly, looking at the stat book, he ranks seventh in SG: Approach The Green and inside the top 35 of SG: Tee-To-Green, key metrics for success around this layout.

I'll admit that his form isn't great, but with the South Korean's results gradually getting better, as well as Kim taking a break after the Valspar Championship, now is the time for him to throw in a good performance ahead of Augusta National next week.

Outsider: Tom Hoge (+10000)

Like Kim, Hoge ranks highly in the SG: Approach The Green category but, with this pick, it'll be down to how the American performs off the tee.

At The Players Championship, he gained shots off the tee and, thanks to his laser-like approach play, he was able to finish in a share of third place at 10-under. What's more, his final round 66 should be a good omen to push on this week, with Hoge last appearing in this tournament back in 2021, finishing T12th.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

Favorite: Keegan Bradley (+2000)

Bradley has been playing great golf this season, and is showing no signs of slowing down after a (current) season best fifth place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational two starts ago.

Two top-10s and five top-25s in seven starts on the PGA Tour perhaps indicate why he is one of the favourites in this field, but it's his historic form that I like most. Bradley was eighth here the last time he played the event in 2022, and also has a T7 at TPC Summerlin which is a great correlating course. With the Masters just around the corner, and the Ryder Cup on the horizon, I can't see Bradley taking his foot off the gas at a course he has played well at in the past.

Outsider: Bud Cauley (+5000)

Cauley's return to form this season is a fantastic feel-good story and, with the injury troubles that have plagued his once-promising career now in his rear-view mirror, I think he has what it takes to grab a first PGA Tour win in Texas this week.

The Cauley-train is an easy one to jump on after he followed up a T6 at The Players with a T4 at the Valspar Championship, but his data over the last three months is really encouraging. Cauley ranks 10th in the field for SG: Approach and 19th for SG: Putting, two important stats for success here.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Favorite: Daniel Berger (+3300)

The American is enjoying a real purple patch right now in the form of six top-25s in a row, started off by a T2 at the Phoenix Open. His all-round game has been superb in recent weeks and I'm backing him to continue that at TPC San Antonio, where quality iron play and a tidy short game are a must to contend - both of which are right in his wheelhouse.

Two missed cuts here in 2015 and 2019 are seldom valid anymore, with Berger a vastly different player to those days, and the four-time PGA Tour winner's price represents excellent value compared to some of the others around him who are yet to get it done out here.

Outsider: Lee Hodges (+4500)

Honestly, I could have picked anyone or no-one in this category. Assessing the key metrics this week - approach play and around-the-green - Hodges is a smart choice for an each-way pick with a fantastic ability in both areas.

He has two top-10s in six starts this term and a T6th result at this event back in 2023. The Huntsville pro missed the cut in his other two starts here, but that also saw him chip and putt really poorly. His short game appears to be in a good place right now, though, so I think he will add another strong finish to his resume in Texas.

How To Watch The Valero Texas Open

US/EST

Thursday 3rd April: 4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel) Main Feed 8.15am - 7.00pm (PGA Tour Live)

4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel) Main Feed 8.15am - 7.00pm (PGA Tour Live) Friday 4th April: 4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel) Main Feed 8.15am - 7.00pm (PGA Tour Live)

4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel) Main Feed 8.15am - 7.00pm (PGA Tour Live) Saturday 5th April: 1.00 - 3.30pm (Golf Channel) 3.30 - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Main Feed 10.00am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live)

1.00 - 3.30pm (Golf Channel) 3.30 - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Main Feed 10.00am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live) Sunday 6th April: 1.00 - 3.30pm (Golf Channel) 3.30 - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Main Feed 10.00am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live)

UK/BST

Thursday 3rd April: 1.15 - 6.30pm & 8.30pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

1.15 - 6.30pm & 8.30pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 4th April: 1.15pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

1.15pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 5th April: 3.00 - 5.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

3.00 - 5.00pm & 8.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 6th April: 6.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025