Quiz! How Many TPC Courses Can You Name?
Tournament Players Clubs are courses owned, operated, or licensed by the PGA Tour and include one of the world's most famous courses. They all have TPC in their name – how many can you name?
This golf quiz tests your knowledge of the Tournament Players Clubs. These are courses owned, operated, or licensed by the PGA Tour. The concept was part of Deane Beman's vision for the tour.
Beman was the second person to be commissioner of the PGA Tour, holding office from 1974 to 1994. His idea was that the tour itself would own and run some of the venues at which it played.
This could ensure that the venues were designed specifically to host big tournaments, both in terms of the course itself and practice facilities but also in being able to cope with large crowds and provide good spectator vantage points. His vision was to create stadium courses.
A further advantage was that the tour would not have to pay rent to host these tournaments.
Subsequently the PGA Tour has sold some of these clubs, but they still retain the TPC name under licence.
On a 415-acre area of Florida swampland in February 1979 ground was broken on what would become the first TPC course. This course, with it iconic island green 17th hole, hosts the Players Championship.
Some of the other TPC courses have also become well known worldwide as the PGA Tour is televised in more than 200 countries and territories via 44 broadcast and digital partners. How many can you name?
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
