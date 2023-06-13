US Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

The third major of a year which has been arguably the most interesting in golf’s history, has finally arrived, as the 2023 US Open is now just days away. Hosted in the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1948, the 2023 US Open will be the 123rd edition as all the PGA Tour’s (and LIV’s) stars will be on hand to attempt to bring home the trophy.

Last year’s winner Matthew Fitzpatrick is nowhere to be found amongst the favorites to do so, as he’s ballooned up to +3500 to repeat as the outright winner. At the top of the odds board, Scottie Scheffler (+700) and Jon Rahm (+900) are the two most likely winners according to the market, but a few guys lurking below will likely have something to say about that.

Can someone else rise from the bottom to overtake the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in the world in Scheffler and Rahm? Let’s look at who rounds out my top 5 power rankings for the 2023 US Open.

Before we get into our picks for the US Open power rankings, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. With the offers below, you can turn $6 into $350 worth of bonuses, or you can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 US Open selections this week.

U.S. Open Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +700 Jon Rahm +900 Brooks Koepka +1100 Rory McIlroy +1400 Patrick Cantlay +1400 Xander Schauffele +1800 Viktor Hovland +1800 Cameron Smith +2500 Max Homa +2800 Jordan Spieth +2800

US Open Course - Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Coming in at 7,421 yards, the par-70 Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) demands length off the tee, but more importantly, demands accuracy everywhere. As is common with US Opens, the rough at LACC is unforgiving, and players need to be dialed not just off the tee but on approach as well. The course features pure Bentgrass greens and Bermudagrass fairways throughout.

US Open Power Rankings

Scottie Scheffler (+750) Bet $100 to collect $850 Get the best Scottie Scheffler odds at DraftKings

For Scottie Scheffler, if his putter is even a shell of its former self, the rest of the field won’t be able to match his ball striking. He’s the heavy favorite for a very good reason.

Jon Rahm (+900) Bet $100 to collect $1,000 Head to DraftKings for the best Jon Rahm odds

Already with one major under his belt this season (the Masters), Jon Rahm is playing as good as anyone on Tour this season at the halfway point.

Brooks Koepka (+1100) Bet $100 to collect $1,200 For the best Brooks Koepka odds go to DraftKings

With a T2 at the Masters, a win at the PGA Championship, and a win at a LIV event, Brooks Koepka has had the most success in 2023 thus far of anyone.

Rory McIlroy (+1400) Bet $100 to collect $1,500 The best Rory McIlroy odds are at DraftKings

With no major wins since 2014, Rory McIlroy is still chasing the elusive No. 5. This course fits his game well, but he’s always a threat to get it done.

Viktor Hovland (+1800) Bet $100 to collect $1,900 Go to DraftKings to get the best Viktor Hovland odds

A perfect 16-for-16 on cuts made this year with two wins to boot, it’s been the best season of Viktor Hovland’s young career.