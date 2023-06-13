US Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s US Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
The third major of a year which has been arguably the most interesting in golf’s history, has finally arrived, as the 2023 US Open is now just days away. Hosted in the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1948, the 2023 US Open will be the 123rd edition as all the PGA Tour’s (and LIV’s) stars will be on hand to attempt to bring home the trophy.
Last year’s winner Matthew Fitzpatrick is nowhere to be found amongst the favorites to do so, as he’s ballooned up to +3500 to repeat as the outright winner. At the top of the odds board, Scottie Scheffler (+700) and Jon Rahm (+900) are the two most likely winners according to the market, but a few guys lurking below will likely have something to say about that.
Can someone else rise from the bottom to overtake the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in the world in Scheffler and Rahm? Let’s look at who rounds out my top 5 power rankings for the 2023 US Open.
Before we get into our picks for the US Open power rankings, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. With the offers below, you can turn $6 into $350 worth of bonuses, or you can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 US Open selections this week.
U.S. Open Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|Jon Rahm
|+900
|Brooks Koepka
|+1100
|Rory McIlroy
|+1400
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1400
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|Cameron Smith
|+2500
|Max Homa
|+2800
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
US Open Course - Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, CA
Coming in at 7,421 yards, the par-70 Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) demands length off the tee, but more importantly, demands accuracy everywhere. As is common with US Opens, the rough at LACC is unforgiving, and players need to be dialed not just off the tee but on approach as well. The course features pure Bentgrass greens and Bermudagrass fairways throughout.
US Open Power Rankings
Scottie Scheffler (+750) Bet $100 to collect $850 Get the best Scottie Scheffler odds at DraftKings
For Scottie Scheffler, if his putter is even a shell of its former self, the rest of the field won’t be able to match his ball striking. He’s the heavy favorite for a very good reason.
Jon Rahm (+900) Bet $100 to collect $1,000 Head to DraftKings for the best Jon Rahm odds
Already with one major under his belt this season (the Masters), Jon Rahm is playing as good as anyone on Tour this season at the halfway point.
Brooks Koepka (+1100) Bet $100 to collect $1,200 For the best Brooks Koepka odds go to DraftKings
With a T2 at the Masters, a win at the PGA Championship, and a win at a LIV event, Brooks Koepka has had the most success in 2023 thus far of anyone.
Rory McIlroy (+1400) Bet $100 to collect $1,500 The best Rory McIlroy odds are at DraftKings
With no major wins since 2014, Rory McIlroy is still chasing the elusive No. 5. This course fits his game well, but he’s always a threat to get it done.
Viktor Hovland (+1800) Bet $100 to collect $1,900 Go to DraftKings to get the best Viktor Hovland odds
A perfect 16-for-16 on cuts made this year with two wins to boot, it’s been the best season of Viktor Hovland’s young career.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
‘We Were Largely Left On Our Own To Fend Off The Attacks’ – Monahan In Leaked Letter To Congress
The PGA Tour commissioner doesn't feel his organisation got the help it needed to fend off its rival
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Get Up To 35% Off Sitewide At Arccos Right Now
Looking for some new golf tech? Arccos are running some excellent deals on a range of products this Father's Day!
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
LIV Golf Player-by-Player Gude for the U.S. Open
There are 15 players from LIV Golf teeing it up this week at Los Angeles Country Club for the 2023 U.S. Open. Oddschecker's, Tom Jacobs assesses their chances ahead of the year's third major.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 on Your Favorite US Open Picks and Predictions
With the latest DraftKings promo code, you will bet $5, win $200 guaranteed on the US Open this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 US Open Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is heading to Los Angeles, California, for the US Open. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 US Open.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
Bet $5 on the RBC Canadian Open, Win $200 Guaranteed With the DraftKings Promo Code
Thanks to our partnership with OddsChecker, we are able to bring you this special bet $5, get $200 guaranteed DraftKings promo code ahead of the RBC Canadian Open this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
RBC Canadian Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s RBC Canadian Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Find Value With These RBC Canadian Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Toronto, Ontario, for the RBC Canadian Open. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on the RBC Canadian Open
We have teamed up with OddsChecker to bring you this spectacular Bet365 promo code, which will see you bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on this week's RBC Canadian Open!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
RBC Canadian Open Odds and Betting Preview
The RBC Canadian Open starts this Thursday. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published