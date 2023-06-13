US Open TV Coverage 2023

US Open week is upon us which means the world of golf turns its attention to LA Country Club in Los Angeles. The field has been set and it includes the world's best players, including defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Masters champion Jon Rahm, PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and many more.

The course itself could be the star of the show though. Designed by George C Thomas the course was restored by Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner and Geoff Shackelford back in 2010. The US Open course will be a par 70 and measure 7,421 yards. The course will likely play much wider than most U.S. Open venues and the collection of par-3s are unique – set to play from as little as 80 yards to over 300 yards.

The last time we saw the course in any high profile scenario was the 2017 Walker Cup, an event won 19-7 by the Americans. Scheffler competed in that event as did Collin Morikawa who went undefeated during his four matches.

The course will undoubtedly look as good as ever, and with so many players competing at a high level at the moment, we should be in for one of the best weeks of the year so you would be mad to miss any of it!

USA US Open Coverage

All times EST

Thursday. June 15: 9.40am-1pm (Peacock), 1pm-8pm (USA), 8pm-11pm (NBC)

Friday, June 16: 9.40am-1pm (Peacock), 1pm-8pm (USA), 8pm-11pm (NBC)

Saturday, June 17: 1pm-11pm (NBC)

Sunday, June 18: 12pm-1pm (Peacock), 1pm-11pm (NBC)

NBC and USA Network will televise a lot of the golf during the week whilst NBC's streaming service Peacock will also televise a lot of the action too.

UK US Open Coverage

Thursday. June 15: 3pm-4am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, June 16: 3pm-4am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, June 17: 6pm-4am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, June 18: 5.30pm-3am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

