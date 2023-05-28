World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Makes Hole In One At Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler currently sits at the top of the World Rankings and, on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he showed exactly why, with the American making a stunning hole-in-one at the par 3 eighth hole.

Not only did the 26-year-old make the ace but, being a former pupil of the University of Texas, the cheers echoed round the course and could even be heard on the opposite side of the compound!

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Going into the final day, the main focus was on Harry Hall, Harris English and Adam Schenk, with the trio fairly clear of the field as the final round began. However, despite this, attention was soon on the lowest ranked player in the field, as Scheffler made the hole-in-one.

Birdieing his opening hole, Scheffler's momentum slightly stalled as he looked to chase down the leaders. As six pars followed, the World No.1 came to the eighth and, as he faced up against the 189-yard par 3, his iron never left the flag, with the ball landing on the green and rolling into the cup like a putt.

As mentioned, the crowd went crazy but, rather amazingly, it was the same hole that English had made an ace at just days earlier. On Sunday though, the attention was on Scheffler and, following the World No.1s hole-in-one, he put himself just five back of Hall. What's more, he managed to keep his adrenaline in check as he made a solid par at the ninth to round his front nine in three-under (32).