Jon Rahm Reveals He Has Changed His Mind On Pga Tour No-Cut Events
The World No 2 has been torn on whether the PGA Tour should introduce no-cut events.
Jon Rahm has admitted that he has changed his mind on the issue of no-cut events being introduced to the PGA Tour.
It comes after Jay Monahan received backlash from several players around the Tour after it was confirmed that no-cut, limited field events would go ahead in 2024.
The plans are a response to the format already in place in LIV Golf, with the PGA Tour now proposing a Designated Event Model, that will see fields of between 70 to 80 golfers battle it out with no cuts.
It is hoped that the new plans will help to improve the quality of golf and tournaments, with Rahm having previously admitted that the changes would not have come about had it not been for the battle for supremacy between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.
Speaking ahead of the Players Championship earlier this year, the world No 2 welcomed the proposals, saying: "I think in the long run once you take a step back and you realize it truly is the best for everybody, it's the best product for the PGA Tour."
But it appears, having had to battle to narrowly avoid the cut at the PGA Championship earlier this month, finishing T50 for the week, the 2023 Masters winner seems to have changed his mind on his stance on the PGA Tour's proposals to introduce no-cut events.
"I've gone back and forth on this issue," he said during a press conference ahead of the Memorial Tournament this week.
"I had first was an advocate for no cut and the more time has gone by I've become an advocate for a cut. So I think it's a part of the game and I think it's an important part of the game, as harsh as it may be to cut out maybe only 20 players.
"On the flip side, you know, it's only 20 players that you have to beat to make the cut. So I think it's a part of it. You earn your way into the weekend and then you earn that win. It's a part I enjoy and I experienced recently at the PGA.
"I mean, that Friday had a different feel when I was fighting to make the cut. It's a different type of pressure and you never know what playing good on a Friday to make the cut might ignite towards the weekend."
With the cut set at +6 for the weekend, a second round of 68 rescued Rahm from his dismal six-over par 76 on the opening day at Oak Hill.
Things did look pretty ominous for the two-time Major winner during that clutch second round, with the Spaniard carding two bogeys alongside four birdies to help him advance through to the weekend, by two shots.
Back in April, Tiger Woods also made the cut at the Masters by the skin of his teeth but made history, equalling a record set by Fred Couples and Gary Player, to secure his 23rd cut at Augusta National.
"So I think it's a part of it," Rahm continued. "It's a part of the history. If that went away, Tiger making 140-something cuts in a row wouldn't have the same significance because that would never be broken again.
"So like I said, I pushed for the no cut and then as time has gone by I actually, I think we should have a cut."
When asked what caused his shift in opinion, the Spaniard replied: "Not a moment or a person or a conversation, per se," he said.
"It was just thinking about it and thinking about what making or missing the cut feels like. I take pride on being a consistent player and making a lot of cuts and giving myself chances to win. I think that's important. I wouldn't know how else to say.
"I based a lot of my reason before in what I did last year in the playoffs. I think it was at the BMW where through basically a round and a little bit I was basically going to miss the cut. Played nine good holes and played an amazing weekend and finished in the top 10, right.
"But who says you always deserve a chance to make the cut and be on the weekend. I don't know. It was just a feeling I had. I wouldn't know how to explain it, right. The Masters being a major is, usually is going to be a field that looks like a lot of the designated events will look like next year. 80-some players. And there's a cut and no one says anything about it.
"Tiger tying that record of 23 cuts in a row means something. So I think the historian and the person who is in love with the game kind of went back and realized that it's something that I actually enjoy a lot."
Following his out-of-character performance at the PGA Championship, he will now be hoping to make the cut and more at Muirfield Village Golf Club this week, an event that he has interestingly both won at back in 2020 and missed the cut at in 2017.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
