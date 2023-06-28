Rocket Mortgage Classic Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

The PGA Tour returns to Detroit this weekend for one of the most popular summer events in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Like what we saw last week at TPC River Highlands, where the winning score was well over -20, the world’s best should tear this course up again.

With the lack of elevated status, this week’s field is as expected light without the top players in the world, as Tony Finau and Colin Morikawa lead the way amongst the highest ranked in the field. Let’s take a closer look at my top five for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Tony Finau +1400 Rickie Fowler +1400 Collin Morikawa +1400 Hideki Matsuyama +1600 Max Homa +1800 Justin Thomas +1800 Tom Kim +2000 Sungjae Im +2000 Keegan Bradley +2500 Cam Davis +3000

Rocket Mortgage Classic Course - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

Despite coming in at nearly 7,400 yards, longer than the Tour average, the best in the world have been known to eat this course (and its greens up). When the weather is nice, which we expect this week, the greens are amongst the friendliest on Tour.

A Donald Ross design, Detroit Golf Club is a Par 72 that was founded in 1899, making it one of the oldest golf courses in regular rotation on the PGA Tour. One thing to look out for this week, the course suffered extreme damage due to a storm last weekend, and as such, some greens have been freshly surfaced.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Power Rankings

Tony Finau dominated this event last year, winning with four straight days under 67 finishing the week at -27. He has been in a rut as of late since winning the Mexico Open in April, but this is the exact place to get the spark back.

The pain of losing the US Open has likely worn off for Rickie Fowler, as he returns to a place he’s had success at in the past.

Making his debut here, Collin Morikawa finished T14 at the US Open and has quietly been playing some stellar golf despite last week’s missed cut.

Max Homa missed the cut at the US Open and last week at the Travelers but returns to a course he’s had success with an average score of 69.3 per round.

There aren’t many tournaments left for Justin Thomas to make his debut, but he will be this week and comes in off a top 10 at the Travelers.