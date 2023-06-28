Rocket Mortgage Classic Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
The PGA Tour returns to Detroit this weekend for one of the most popular summer events in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Like what we saw last week at TPC River Highlands, where the winning score was well over -20, the world’s best should tear this course up again.
With the lack of elevated status, this week’s field is as expected light without the top players in the world, as Tony Finau and Colin Morikawa lead the way amongst the highest ranked in the field. Let’s take a closer look at my top five for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rocket Mortgage Classic Course - Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
Despite coming in at nearly 7,400 yards, longer than the Tour average, the best in the world have been known to eat this course (and its greens up). When the weather is nice, which we expect this week, the greens are amongst the friendliest on Tour.
A Donald Ross design, Detroit Golf Club is a Par 72 that was founded in 1899, making it one of the oldest golf courses in regular rotation on the PGA Tour. One thing to look out for this week, the course suffered extreme damage due to a storm last weekend, and as such, some greens have been freshly surfaced.
Rocket Mortgage Classic Power Rankings
Tony Finau (+1400) Bet $100 to collect $1,500 Get the best Tony Finau odds at DraftKings
Tony Finau dominated this event last year, winning with four straight days under 67 finishing the week at -27. He has been in a rut as of late since winning the Mexico Open in April, but this is the exact place to get the spark back.
Rickie Fowler (+1400) Bet $100 to collect $1,500 Head to DraftKings for the best Rickie Fowler odds
The pain of losing the US Open has likely worn off for Rickie Fowler, as he returns to a place he’s had success at in the past.
Collin Morikawa (+1400) Bet $100 to collect $1,500 DraftKings has the best Collin Morikawa odds
Making his debut here, Collin Morikawa finished T14 at the US Open and has quietly been playing some stellar golf despite last week’s missed cut.
Max Homa (+1800) Bet $100 to collect $1,900 Go to DraftKings for the best Max Homa odds
Max Homa missed the cut at the US Open and last week at the Travelers but returns to a course he’s had success with an average score of 69.3 per round.
Justin Thomas (+1800) Bet $100 to collect $1,900 For the best Justin Thomas odds go to DraftKings
There aren’t many tournaments left for Justin Thomas to make his debut, but he will be this week and comes in off a top 10 at the Travelers.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
