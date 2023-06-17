Max Homa Spotted On LACC Range On Saturday Despite Missing US Open Cut

On Friday, Max Homa was one of the big names to miss the cut at the US Open, with the American finishing his round with consecutive double bogeys to finish at four-over-par, two shots back of the two-over-par cut line.

It was a disappointing day for Homa, whose struggles at Major championships continued at Los Angeles Country Club despite the fact he shot the course record at LACC in 2013. However, Homa's work ethic couldn't be questioned as, on Saturday morning, he was spotted still at the golf course working on his game at the range.

Max Homa missed the cut but showed up early on Saturday at LACC’s driving range anyway.Coach, Trackman, three huge bags of balls. Full grind mode. pic.twitter.com/Vi4FYWu452June 17, 2023 See more

Following his round, Homa wrote the following statement: "Incredibly disappointing round. That one hurt a lot. I try my hardest every day to be the best I can be, and days like this are really tough to handle.

"I want to say how grateful I am for everyone who has sent me an encouraging message. I see them and appreciate it. To those of you sending hate, I hope it fills whatever void in your heart. I know who I am and I know what I can do. I'll keep hammering away at that rock."

In 16 Major appearances, Homa has recorded just one top-20, which came at the 2022 PGA Championship where he finished in a tie for 13th. Having missed nine cuts, his other six results in the big four tournaments have been above the top-40.

Homa following his second round at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, Homa has six PGA Tour titles to his name with five of them coming in a two-year period. Although he has seen his world ranking rise significantly, as well as making 102 cuts out of 167, he will look to put in a good performance at Royal Liverpool in July as The Open Championship rounds out the final men's Major of the year.