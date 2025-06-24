Could a +15000 Sleeper Win The Rocket Classic? Here Are The 6 Best Longshots At Detroit Golf Club

Last week's Signature Event played host to one of the most dramatic finishes seen on the final day this season.

Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley birdied the last hole to snatch victory away from Englishman Tommy Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship, who seemed to have one hand on the title two holes prior.

Bradley is back in the field this week, heading the betting markets at the rebranded Rocket Classic, formerly known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Last year's winner, Cam Davis returns as he looks to retain his crown, while big names such as Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay seek to both win for the first time in 2025.

With many of the tours biggest names deciding not to take part at Detroit Golf Club this week, the field is well and truly open for those further down in the betting.

Taking a look at the markets, there is definitely value to be had, both from players who finished very well in the tournament last year and whose form is a lot better than their odds currently suggest.

Some of the team at Golf Monthly have combed through the odds and results to pick our outsiders for the Rocket Classic, with some clearing the +10000 mark.

ROCKET CLASSIC SLEEPERS

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Euan Tickner News Writer

THRISTON LAWRENCE (+15000 - 150/1)

Although mostly missing the cut on the PGA Tour this season, Thriston Lawrence has seemed to hit a strain of from recently, marking two top-10s in his last three starts.

The most notable came two weeks ago during the US Open at Oakmont where he finished T12th. Before the Major, he cited his struggles on not knowing the courses in America, but is his confidence starting to rise the more familiar he gets with American courses? I certainly think so and feel he is one to watch this week.

ERIK VAN ROOYEN (+11000 - 110/1)

The South African came T6th at Detroit Golf Club last year, showing that he can most definitely find success around this golf course.

Von Rooyen has had a mixed year on tour, however, did claim a second place at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson back in May. He is also showing great signs off the tee too, as looking at the stats, he is 46th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and is 18th in Total Driving. If he can find the fairway more often than not this weekend, he is worth keeping on side.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

ALEX SMALLEY (+5500 - 55/1)

Let's get the downside out of the way first - Alex Smalley's record at Detroit GC is not good. In three starts, he's missed the cut twice. However, Smalley is eighth in terms of scoring average on the PGA Tour in 2025 and fourth in terms of SG: Total, plus his short game is trending really nicely when it has let him down here in the past.

The American can also thump it miles off the tee, too, which is a helpful skill to have in Michigan. If he can translate recent form onto a layout he has not traditionally loved, this could be a memorable week for Smalley.

STEPHEN JAEGER (+7500 - 75/1)

The German endured a difficult sequence at the past two Majors but was T7th at the Truist Championship before that and has the ingredients to respond in kind this week. A strong driver of the ball with a real knack for putting, Jaeger's skill set could easily lend itself to a top-10 at Detroit Golf Club.

In four appearances at this event, he has two missed cuts but - crucially - two top-10s. His poor results were as a direct result of a bad putting week, so a good week with the flat stick likely gives Jaeger a chance at sneaking a confidence-boosting result.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

DAVIS RILEY (+9000 - 90/1)

Although Riley's form has been a bit hit-and-miss of late, he did register a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, showing that the form and game is still there.

We know that the American is extremely strong when it comes to the short game and, like we saw at Quail Hollow, if he can iron out the long game he can have a good week. What is also getting my attention is that, on courses that have similar layouts to Detroit Golf Club, Riley has performed really well, which is why I am backing him at +90000.

AUSTIN ECKROAT (+15000 - 150/1)

Finishing T25th at last week's Travelers Championship, Eckroat has now made five cuts in a row and appears to be getting better week-by-week.

Why I have selected him is due to the long-game stats, where Eckroat ranks well in terms of Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and positively in SG: Approach the Green. What's more, he ranks 31st in driving accuracy on the PGA Tour so, if he can get the putter working, I expect him to carry on his consistent form and even scrape a top-10.