Tony Finau Caddies For Children Hours After Mexico Open Win

For most players, holding off the challenge of World No.1 Jon Rahm to claim victory in a PGA Tour event would be enough to leave them physically and emotionally drained.

However, that was clearly not the case for new Mexico Open champion Tony Finau following his sixth PGA Tour win at Vidanta Vallarta, which he claimed by three shots over the Spaniard. Just four hours after Finau won $1.386m, he was on the resort’s par 3 course, this time on caddying duties for his children.

This guy just won four hours ago @MexicoOpenGolf and is back out on the par-3 course caddying for his kids. @tonyfinaugolf is one of a kind 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8ny765tZeAMay 1, 2023 See more

Finau’s commitment to his family was most clearly demonstrated in episode six of the Netflix docu-series Full Swing, Don’t Get Bitter, Get Better. The series showed the American spending time with his family and his unhappiness at missing son Jraice’s appearance in the Junior Worlds because he was playing in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

Finau’s priorities were also made clear when, explaining the importance of his family, he said: “My career means a lot to me, and at times I think we can mistake that it means everything.”

On his children specifically, Finau also said: "My kids, they see the work that dad puts in, and it means everything that my kids can watch me not only fail but to win as well. And that's what it takes to be a champion."

Following Finau’s win, he also explained how important it was having his family with him. He said: “We love this place. After coming here last year, we knew it was a place that our family really enjoyed and it was a golf course that I really liked.

"This is a very special win for me, very special to have my family here. Again, it's just such a cool resort, and amazing hospitality. We felt nothing but love being here and so it just makes it extremely special that I can win here. And I think I've mentioned this before, hopefully our family, this is a place that our family comes back to for many years."

While Finau clearly didn't rest for long after a victory that moved him up five places in the world rankings to World No.11, he doesn’t have long to recover until he's in action again. Finau is in the field for this week’s designated event, the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.