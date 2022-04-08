'I've Got A Chance Going Into The Weekend' - Tiger Woods After 22nd Consecutive Masters Cut

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods says he has a chance going into the weekend at the 2022 Masters and is hoping for "one of those light bulb moments" to vault him up the leaderboard over the next two days.

He posted a second round 74 to go with his opening 71 and sits at one-over-par after two rounds at Augusta National.

The 15-time Major winner got off to a nightmare start on Friday afternoon with bogeys at the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th holes to quickly fall to three-over-par for the tournament but he managed to steady the ship with pars at six and seven before a birdie at the 8th where his fairway wood second shot found the right edge of the green and he got it up-and-down.

Woods turned in 39 (+3) before a stunning iron from 208 yards to within 3ft set up the easiest of birdies at the 10th hole. He followed one of the best shots seen all day with bogeys at 11 and 12, birdies at 14 and 15 and then four pars to come home in 35 (-1) and salvage what could have been a much higher score.

Watch Woods' stunning approach on 10:

"It was blustery. It was windy. It was swirling all over the place," Woods said of the testing Friday conditions. "I hit a couple shots that I got a couple of bad gusts and also made a couple of bad swings on top of that. Then on 4 I ended up in a divot. It was just like, okay, what else can go wrong?

"I told Joey [LaCava, Woods' caddie], it's tough for everybody. Let's get back to even par for the day. Let's finish out the day at even par somehow. We had a lot of holes in front of us. We have some par-5s and tough holes, but it's tough, and hopefully it stays tough for the entire day and everyone is struggling. Obviously, there are a few people that they're not struggling out there. Scottie and JT are handling their business out there, but, hey, I made the cut.

"I've got a chance going into the weekend. It's going to be cool tomorrow. I think it's going to be the golf course that Augusta National wants. It's going to be quicker, dryer, faster, and it will be a great test."

The 15-time Major winner reiterated that he has a chance going into the weekend and said he "needs" to get himself within five or six going into the back nine on Sunday.

"I don't feel as good as I would like to feel," he said. "That's okay. As I said, I've got a chance going into the weekend. Hopefully I'll have one of those light bulb moments and turn it on in the weekend and get it done. You've seen guys do it with a chance going into the back nine. If you are within five or six going into the back nine, anything can happen. I need to get myself there. That's the key. I need to get myself there.

"Tomorrow will be a big day. It's going to be cool. It's going to be tough. Again, the wind is supposed to blow again and tough scoring conditions. I need to go out there and handle my business and get into the red and get myself a chance going into that back nine on Sunday."

Woods extends his incredible cuts-made streak at The Masters, which is now at 22. He finished Friday in T19th position and is just four strokes behind second place but nine back of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who matched Justin Thomas' 67 (-5) as the round of the day.