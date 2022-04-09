'One Of The Better Rounds Of My Career' -Lowry In Contention Heading Into Masters Weekend

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Starting the day at one-over-par, Shane Lowry (opens in new tab) produced a stunning display around Augusta National, as a four-under-par round of 68 catapulted him into a share of second position.

The round from the 35-year-old was that good that Lowry even described it as "one of the better rounds of his career," with the Irishman looking to add a Green Jacket (opens in new tab)to his Open Championship success in 2019.

Lowry's best finish at The Masters is T21st at the 2021 edition of the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the praise, Lowry actually produced a bogey at the opening hole of the day to drop even further back from the leaders. However, birdies at the 2nd and 7th put the Irishman back on course, with a further birdie at the 10th building even more momentum.

To succeed at Augusta National, (opens in new tab)you need to play the par 5s well and, at the 13th and 15th, that is exactly what Lowry did, with birdies at both putting him four-under-par for his round. Following a run of pars to finish, the former Champion Golfer of the Year sits at three-under-par and five shots back of World No.1, Scottie Scheffler.

Despite the four-under-par round, Lowry admitted that he "didn't enjoy (the round) really much at all," stating that "it was so hard out there." However, the 35-year-old also claimed that "it was one of the better rounds of my career."

Along with Lowry praising his round, the Irishman also complemented his equipment used at Augusta National, with the Major winner specifically praising the Srixon Z-Star XV (opens in new tab) golf ball, which is used by defending champion, Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Champ.