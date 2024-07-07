John Deere Classic Leaderboard And Live Report: Davis Thompson Heads Large Pack Hoping For First PGA Tour Win

Davis Thompson is yet to win a PGA Tour event but has an excellent chance to change that at the John Deere Classic. The University of Georgia grad begins Sunday's action with a two-stroke advantage over the chasing pack - many of whom are also winless when it comes to the PGA Tour.
According to the US-based circuit, nine of the top-11 at TPC Deere Run before the final round began had not yet stood in the winner's circle and are desperately hoping today can be their day. There will be plenty of nerves out there with very few having experience of completing the job at such a high level.
In prime scoring conditions at TPC Deere Run, it looks like an end tally in the mid-20-unders will be required to close the deal this week, with a tournament record 27-under helping Michael Kim to success back in 2018. Hayden Springer provided the PGA Tour's 14th-ever sub-60 score on Thursday, and many will be hoping to follow him into the record books today.
All groups were bunched together in terms of tee times on Sunday following forecasted storms in the Silvis, Illinois area this morning. Most are going out in threesomes while those who made the cut have been split into hole one and hole 10 in terms of their starting point.
The total prize payout at the John Deere Classic might be the smallest of all primary PGA Tour events so far this season, but it is still an impressive $8 million, with the winner taking home almost $1.5 million for himself.
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC LEADERBOARD
- -24 Davis Thompson
- -19 Carson Young, Ben Griffin, CT Pan
- -18 Eric Cole, Aaron Rai, Seamus Power
QUALITY APPROACH SHOTS FROM RAI AND COLE ON THE 5TH
After slow starts, both Rai and Cole need to put some pressure on Thompson to remind him of their presence.
They've both stuck wedges close on the 5th hole from around 120 yards for what should be kick-in birdies for the pair.
Thompson ran through the fairway on the 5th, with his approach shot finding the back edge of the green, so unlikely to find a birdie himself.
CT PAN BREAKS THE -20 MARK
If someone is to emerge and challenge the runaway leader in Thompson, it could be CT Pan.
He holes a lengthy birdie putt on the 5th for his third birdie of the day and moves to solo second at -20.
SEAMUS POWER MOVES INTO THE TOP 5
He hasn't been featured on the coverage yet, but it's hard to ignore the front nine Seamus Power is putting together.
Birdies on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 8th mean he's -5 through eight holes and tied for 5th at -18.
THOMPSON BIRDIES AGAIN!
Magical start for Thompson - he hit his approach from the right rough to around 20ft before rolling in another beautiful putt straight into the heart of the cup. He now has a FIVE shot lead!
Meanwhile, Eric Cole drops a shot after failing to get up-and-down from the front edge of the green. It's all going to plan for Thompson.
RAI LOOKING NERVY AS HE PARS THE 4TH
In the words of on-course commentator Colt Knost: "Of the three guys in this final group, Rai definitely looks the most nervous."
Rai hit a disappointing wedge to 25ft after finding the middle of the fairway and tapped in for par after his birdie putt finished a foot from the hole.
COLE FORCED TO LAY UP ON THE 4TH
The camera has found Cole's ball on the 4th.... and he's missed the fairway by about 30 yards. He's the wrong side of a hill with thick rough, but has somehow found a good lie. His recovery shot ends just short left of the green.
THOMPSON AND COLE MISS THE FAIRWAY ON THE 4TH HOLE
Thompson watched his drive in disgust as it missed to the right of the 4th fairway. It looks like his lie is ok in the rough, but the ball will be well above his feet.
Eric Cole also missed to the right, but further right than Thompson. He could be in trouble...
THOMPSON MAKES COMFY PAR ON THE 3RD AS RAI BOGEYS
Aaron Rai caught his tee shot a little fat on the par 3 3rd hole. From the front of the green, his chip rolled to around 8ft and the Englishman fails to make the par putt as he drops to -18 and T4.
Thompson, from the fringe just right of the green, makes a simple up-and-down for his first par of the day. The lead remains four shots.
ICYMI: THOMPSON'S LONG RANGE BIRDIE ON THE OPENING HOLE
This is how you start a round after sleeping on the lead overnight!
Thompson held this beauty on the first, and is safely greenside on the Par 3 3rd hole while his partners have outside looks at birdie after successfully finding the green in regulation.
THOMPSON'S PERFECT START CONTINUES AS HE BIRDIES THE 2ND
He couldn't have scripted it any better.
After missing his second shot to the right of the Par 5 2nd green, Thompson plays a delicate chip to 3ft before tapping in for birdie to move to -23.
Importantly, neither Rai nor Cole could match his birdie. His lead has doubled to four shots after just two holes.
AMATEUR LUKE CLANTON CHASING HISTORY
The last time an amateur finished top 10 in back-to-back starts on TOUR was in 1958.Coming off a T10 finish last week @RocketClassic, @PGATOURU's Luke Clanton currently sits T11 @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/233er1EA36July 7, 2024
Amateur Luke Clanton has had quite a few weeks - a stellar finish at the US Open before a top 10 last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
He's just birdied the third hole to move inside the top 10 at -17. He could become the first amateur to bank back-to-back top 10 finishes since 1958 if he can finish strongly.
THOMPSON SEEKING HIS FIRST VICTORY, BUT WHO IS HE?
Some of you may be unfamiliar with the 25-year-old as he leads the way in Illinois.
It's a good thing we've written a piece with 15 facts you may not know about Davis Thompson then, isn't it?
SUNGJAE IM OFF TO A FLYER
Sungjae Im has quickly become a factor in this tournament.
The South Korean birdied the opening five holes and is -5 through six holes, jumping to -18. He sits four behind leader Thompson.
THOMPSON BIRDIES THE FIRST!
What a start from Thompson!
After finding the centre of the green from the first cut, Thompson rakes in a birdie putt from 44ft. Suddenly his lead has stretched three shots as he jumps to -22.
Playing partners Cole and Rai both make comfortable pars on the par four.
SPIETH OPENS WITH A BIRDIE AFTER 63 ON SATURDAY
How about this man yesterday? Jordan Spieth caught fire yesterday, firing his lowest round of the season.
He started today in the perfect fashion - a birdie three on the opening hole. He's -1 through two holes and is six back of Thompson.
FINAL GROUP UNDERWAY
The final group of leader Thompson, Englishman Aaron Rai and Eric Cole have left the first tee box, meaning every player is now on the golf course.
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the John Deere Classic final round 2024. Davis Thompson starts Sunday with a two-shot advantage over the chasing pack as he hunts a maiden PGA Tour title, but there are already some impressive scores being generated and a handful of players are making early moves.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy our full coverage of all the key moments as they happen. Thank you for tuning in!