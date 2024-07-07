John Deere Classic Leaderboard And Live Report: Davis Thompson Heads Large Pack Hoping For First PGA Tour Win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Davis Thompson is yet to win a PGA Tour event but has an excellent chance to change that at the John Deere Classic. The University of Georgia grad begins Sunday's action with a two-stroke advantage over the chasing pack - many of whom are also winless when it comes to the PGA Tour.

According to the US-based circuit, nine of the top-11 at TPC Deere Run before the final round began had not yet stood in the winner's circle and are desperately hoping today can be their day. There will be plenty of nerves out there with very few having experience of completing the job at such a high level.

In prime scoring conditions at TPC Deere Run, it looks like an end tally in the mid-20-unders will be required to close the deal this week, with a tournament record 27-under helping Michael Kim to success back in 2018. Hayden Springer provided the PGA Tour's 14th-ever sub-60 score on Thursday, and many will be hoping to follow him into the record books today.

All groups were bunched together in terms of tee times on Sunday following forecasted storms in the Silvis, Illinois area this morning. Most are going out in threesomes while those who made the cut have been split into hole one and hole 10 in terms of their starting point.

The total prize payout at the John Deere Classic might be the smallest of all primary PGA Tour events so far this season, but it is still an impressive $8 million, with the winner taking home almost $1.5 million for himself.

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC LEADERBOARD

-24 Davis Thompson

Davis Thompson -19 Carson Young, Ben Griffin, CT Pan

Carson Young, Ben Griffin, CT Pan -18 Eric Cole, Aaron Rai, Seamus Power