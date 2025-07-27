The Senior Open Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout

Some golfing greats are again battling it out to be crowned 2025 Senior Open champion at the fabulous Old Course at Sunningdale.

It's not a links course playing host this time, but it is one of the most famous courses in the land that will test the veterans of the sport.

Last year, KJ Choi picked up his maiden men's senior Major title as he claimed a two-shot victory over Australian Richard Green at Carnoustie.

And the prize pot this year is the same, with an overall purse of $2.85m on offer and a first prize of $447,800 for the winner.

It's still way below the $4m total prize pot and $800,000 winner's cheque that's available for the US Senior Open though.

This one is not about the money though, as it's still one of the most prestigious titles available in the world of seniors golf.

Below is the prize money payout for the Senior Open.

2025 Senior Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $447,800 2nd $298,680 3rd $168,036 4th $134,292 5th $113,772 6th $93,936 7th $80,484 8th $67,032 9th $60,192 10th $53,694 11th $49,362 12th $45,942 13th $42,978 14th $41,154 15th $39,444 16th $37,620 17th $25,910 18th $34,542 19th $33,402 20th $32,490 21st $31,578 22nd $30,666 23rd $29,754 24th $28,842 25th $27,930 26th $27,018 27th $26,106 28th $25,194 29th $24,396 30th $23,598 31st $22,800 32nd $22,002 33rd $21,318 34th $20,634 35th $20,064 36th $19,494 37th $18,924 38th $18,354 39th $17,898 40th $17,328 41st $16,872 42nd $16,302 43rd $15,846 44th $15,276 45th $14,820 46th $14,364 47th $13,794 48th $13,338 49th $12,768 50th $12,312 51st $11,742 52nd $11,286 53rd $10,716 54th $10,260 55th $9,690 56th $9,234 57th $8,778 58th $8,436 59th $7,980 60th $7,638 61st $7,296 62nd $6,954 63rd $6,726 64th $6,384 65th $6,156 66th $5,814 67th $5,586 68th $5,358 69th $5,130 70th $4,901 71st $4,674 72nd $4,446 73rd $4,218 74th $3,990

Where is the Senior Open Played?

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

After the exposed, breezy links up at Carnoustie, the Senior Open is taking shelter insure this year at the prestigious Old Course at Sunningdale.

The Berkshire course last staged the event back in 2021 when Wales' Stephen Dodd claimed the title, and it's made a swift return.

It's a par 70 for the players this week, with the Old Course measuring 6682 for some of the biggest names ever to swing a club to tackle.

Sunningdale's Old Course is hosting the Senior Open for the fourth time and it's a course that always gains rave reviews and as much as it's picturesque it also offers a tough test.

Cunningly placed bunkers are lurking with whispy long hay surrounding a lot of them, and good luck playing a full shot out of that heather!