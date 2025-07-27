The Senior Open Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout

Hot on the heels of The Open at Portrush, the 2025 Senior Open Championship is being staged at Sunningdale

Some golfing greats are again battling it out to be crowned 2025 Senior Open champion at the fabulous Old Course at Sunningdale.

It's not a links course playing host this time, but it is one of the most famous courses in the land that will test the veterans of the sport.

Last year, KJ Choi picked up his maiden men's senior Major title as he claimed a two-shot victory over Australian Richard Green at Carnoustie.

And the prize pot this year is the same, with an overall purse of $2.85m on offer and a first prize of $447,800 for the winner.

It's still way below the $4m total prize pot and $800,000 winner's cheque that's available for the US Senior Open though.

This one is not about the money though, as it's still one of the most prestigious titles available in the world of seniors golf.

Below is the prize money payout for the Senior Open.

2025 Senior Open Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$447,800

2nd

$298,680

3rd

$168,036

4th

$134,292

5th

$113,772

6th

$93,936

7th

$80,484

8th

$67,032

9th

$60,192

10th

$53,694

11th

$49,362

12th

$45,942

13th

$42,978

14th

$41,154

15th

$39,444

16th

$37,620

17th

$25,910

18th

$34,542

19th

$33,402

20th

$32,490

21st

$31,578

22nd

$30,666

23rd

$29,754

24th

$28,842

25th

$27,930

26th

$27,018

27th

$26,106

28th

$25,194

29th

$24,396

30th

$23,598

31st

$22,800

32nd

$22,002

33rd

$21,318

34th

$20,634

35th

$20,064

36th

$19,494

37th

$18,924

38th

$18,354

39th

$17,898

40th

$17,328

41st

$16,872

42nd

$16,302

43rd

$15,846

44th

$15,276

45th

$14,820

46th

$14,364

47th

$13,794

48th

$13,338

49th

$12,768

50th

$12,312

51st

$11,742

52nd

$11,286

53rd

$10,716

54th

$10,260

55th

$9,690

56th

$9,234

57th

$8,778

58th

$8,436

59th

$7,980

60th

$7,638

61st

$7,296

62nd

$6,954

63rd

$6,726

64th

$6,384

65th

$6,156

66th

$5,814

67th

$5,586

68th

$5,358

69th

$5,130

70th

$4,901

71st

$4,674

72nd

$4,446

73rd

$4,218

74th

$3,990

Where is the Senior Open Played?

The 7th hole at Sunningdale pictured

After the exposed, breezy links up at Carnoustie, the Senior Open is taking shelter insure this year at the prestigious Old Course at Sunningdale.

The Berkshire course last staged the event back in 2021 when Wales' Stephen Dodd claimed the title, and it's made a swift return.

It's a par 70 for the players this week, with the Old Course measuring 6682 for some of the biggest names ever to swing a club to tackle.

Sunningdale's Old Course is hosting the Senior Open for the fourth time and it's a course that always gains rave reviews and as much as it's picturesque it also offers a tough test.

Cunningly placed bunkers are lurking with whispy long hay surrounding a lot of them, and good luck playing a full shot out of that heather!

