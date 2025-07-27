The Senior Open Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout
Hot on the heels of The Open at Portrush, the 2025 Senior Open Championship is being staged at Sunningdale
Some golfing greats are again battling it out to be crowned 2025 Senior Open champion at the fabulous Old Course at Sunningdale.
It's not a links course playing host this time, but it is one of the most famous courses in the land that will test the veterans of the sport.
Last year, KJ Choi picked up his maiden men's senior Major title as he claimed a two-shot victory over Australian Richard Green at Carnoustie.
And the prize pot this year is the same, with an overall purse of $2.85m on offer and a first prize of $447,800 for the winner.
It's still way below the $4m total prize pot and $800,000 winner's cheque that's available for the US Senior Open though.
This one is not about the money though, as it's still one of the most prestigious titles available in the world of seniors golf.
Below is the prize money payout for the Senior Open.
2025 Senior Open Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$447,800
2nd
$298,680
3rd
$168,036
4th
$134,292
5th
$113,772
6th
$93,936
7th
$80,484
8th
$67,032
9th
$60,192
10th
$53,694
11th
$49,362
12th
$45,942
13th
$42,978
14th
$41,154
15th
$39,444
16th
$37,620
17th
$25,910
18th
$34,542
19th
$33,402
20th
$32,490
21st
$31,578
22nd
$30,666
23rd
$29,754
24th
$28,842
25th
$27,930
26th
$27,018
27th
$26,106
28th
$25,194
29th
$24,396
30th
$23,598
31st
$22,800
32nd
$22,002
33rd
$21,318
34th
$20,634
35th
$20,064
36th
$19,494
37th
$18,924
38th
$18,354
39th
$17,898
40th
$17,328
41st
$16,872
42nd
$16,302
43rd
$15,846
44th
$15,276
45th
$14,820
46th
$14,364
47th
$13,794
48th
$13,338
49th
$12,768
50th
$12,312
51st
$11,742
52nd
$11,286
53rd
$10,716
54th
$10,260
55th
$9,690
56th
$9,234
57th
$8,778
58th
$8,436
59th
$7,980
60th
$7,638
61st
$7,296
62nd
$6,954
63rd
$6,726
64th
$6,384
65th
$6,156
66th
$5,814
67th
$5,586
68th
$5,358
69th
$5,130
70th
$4,901
71st
$4,674
72nd
$4,446
73rd
$4,218
74th
$3,990
Where is the Senior Open Played?
After the exposed, breezy links up at Carnoustie, the Senior Open is taking shelter insure this year at the prestigious Old Course at Sunningdale.
The Berkshire course last staged the event back in 2021 when Wales' Stephen Dodd claimed the title, and it's made a swift return.
It's a par 70 for the players this week, with the Old Course measuring 6682 for some of the biggest names ever to swing a club to tackle.
Sunningdale's Old Course is hosting the Senior Open for the fourth time and it's a course that always gains rave reviews and as much as it's picturesque it also offers a tough test.
Cunningly placed bunkers are lurking with whispy long hay surrounding a lot of them, and good luck playing a full shot out of that heather!
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
