Take a look inside the bag of former world number one golfer, Lydia Ko.

Lydia Ko What’s In The Bag?

Despite only being in her mid-20’s, Lydia Ko seems to have been around for a long time now which is no surprise given how she shot to superstardom in her teens.

She won a number of tournaments and broke several records, chief among which she became the youngest golfer ever to be ranked number one in the world. She achieved this when she was just 17 years old. To add to that, she has also won 2 Major titles and more than 10 other LPGA events.

Let’s take a look at her equipment setup below.

Ko has an equipment contract with PXG and currently has a full bag of clubs from the brand.

Her driver is a PXG 0811 X Prototype which has a Mitsubishi shaft and nine degrees of loft.

She then transitions down into a couple of PXG 0341 X GEN2 fairway woods, as well as a couple of PXG 0317 X GEN2 hybrids.

Moving to the irons she has a set which goes from five-iron down to pitching wedge and they are PXG 0311 P GEN3’s.

Ko then carries two wedges, one of which is a Milled Sugar Daddy with 54 degrees, and a Milled ‘Lydia’ wedge with 58 degrees of loft.

Her putter situation looks to have changed of late. She had been using a PXG Blackjack model for a while before switching to a prototype called the Thunderbolt. It appears she has a different, centre-shafted prototype in the bag at the moment though. It appears to be another Thunderbolt model with a slightly different shaft/head design.

She uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball and wears Ecco shoes.

Driver: PXG 0811 X Proto, 9° with Mitsubishi BF 50 S shaft

3-wood: PXG 0341 X GEN2, 15° with Mitsubishi BF 60 S shaft

5-wood: PXG 0341 X GEN2, 18° with Mitsubishi BF 60 S shaft

Hybrids: PXG 0317 X GEN2, 19°, 22° both with KBS Prototype 75 R shafts

Irons: PXG 0311 P GEN3 (5-PW) all with Aerotech FC 70 S shafts

Wedges: PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy Wedge 54°, PXG 0311 Milled “Lydia” Wedge 58° both with Aerotech FC 80 S shafts

Putter: PXG Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x