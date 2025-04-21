Rookie Ingrid Lindblad Seals Maiden LPGA Tour Title In JM Eagle LA Championship
The Swedish star won by one over fellow rookie Akie Iwai at El Caballero Country Club
Ingrid Lindblad claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title with a one-shot win in the JM Eagle LA Championship.
The Swede is in her rookie LPGA Tour season following a glittering amateur career, and she proved she has the qualities needed to make it to the very top, finishing on 21-under ahead of a chasing pack including Major winners Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, World No.1 Nelly Korda and defending champion Hannah Green.
In the end, it was a fellow rookie, Japanese star Akie Iwai, who got the closest to Lindblad, finishing one behind her when she bogeyed the final hole at El Caballero Country Club.
Lindblad, who topped the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2023 before turning professional last June, began the day in a three-way tie for the lead with Iwai and Lauren Coughlin.
The 25-year-old, who carded a nine-under 63 on Friday, held her nerve for her third 68 of the week, including six birdies, the last of which came on the par-5 11th. She then completed her round with seven successive pars to win on the LPGA Tour in just her third start since earning her card.
It certainly wasn’t a foregone conclusion, though, with a tight leaderboard through much of the final round, and Lindblad was indebted to some luck on the 13th, when her ball struck a tree and bounced onto the fairway, allowing her to make par.
On the 16th, Iwai then joined Lindblad at the top of the leaderboard with a birdie, but after she faltered on the 18th, the destination of the title finally swung decisively in Lindblad’s favor.
Despite turning professional less than a year ago, it’s not Lindblad’s first win since leaving her amateur career behind. She also won the Epson Tour’s Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic last September, and she admitted the time on the circuit had stood her in good stead.
She said: “Well, I think the Epson Tour prepared me a little bit for it,” before adding: "I think that was a really good step after college, to not go straight out here, trying to get your feet wet a little bit.”
Thanks to her victory, Lindblad now has perks including a two-year LPGA Tour exemption as well as a winner’s check for $562,500.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
