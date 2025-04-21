Rookie Ingrid Lindblad Seals Maiden LPGA Tour Title In JM Eagle LA Championship

The Swedish star won by one over fellow rookie Akie Iwai at El Caballero Country Club

Ingrid Lindblad with the JM Eagle LA Championship trophy
Ingrid Lindblad sealed the title in her third LPGA Tour start as a full member
Ingrid Lindblad claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title with a one-shot win in the JM Eagle LA Championship.

The Swede is in her rookie LPGA Tour season following a glittering amateur career, and she proved she has the qualities needed to make it to the very top, finishing on 21-under ahead of a chasing pack including Major winners Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, World No.1 Nelly Korda and defending champion Hannah Green.

In the end, it was a fellow rookie, Japanese star Akie Iwai, who got the closest to Lindblad, finishing one behind her when she bogeyed the final hole at El Caballero Country Club.

Lindblad, who topped the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2023 before turning professional last June, began the day in a three-way tie for the lead with Iwai and Lauren Coughlin.

The 25-year-old, who carded a nine-under 63 on Friday, held her nerve for her third 68 of the week, including six birdies, the last of which came on the par-5 11th. She then completed her round with seven successive pars to win on the LPGA Tour in just her third start since earning her card.

It certainly wasn’t a foregone conclusion, though, with a tight leaderboard through much of the final round, and Lindblad was indebted to some luck on the 13th, when her ball struck a tree and bounced onto the fairway, allowing her to make par.

On the 16th, Iwai then joined Lindblad at the top of the leaderboard with a birdie, but after she faltered on the 18th, the destination of the title finally swung decisively in Lindblad’s favor.

Akie Iwai watches a putt at the JM Eagle LA Championship on the LPGA Tour

Akie Iwai missed a par putt on the 18th

Despite turning professional less than a year ago, it’s not Lindblad’s first win since leaving her amateur career behind. She also won the Epson Tour’s Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic last September, and she admitted the time on the circuit had stood her in good stead.

She said: “Well, I think the Epson Tour prepared me a little bit for it,” before adding: "I think that was a really good step after college, to not go straight out here, trying to get your feet wet a little bit.”

Thanks to her victory, Lindblad now has perks including a two-year LPGA Tour exemption as well as a winner’s check for $562,500.

