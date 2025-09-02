Bazza's Best Bets For The Amgen Irish Open 2025: Outright Winner, Sleeper and Top-10 Finish Picks
Our resident betting expert returns just in time for the Amgen Irish Open, with four great value picks making up Bazza's best bets at the K Club
The Amgen Irish Open was a great event for me last year, with my top tip Rasmus Hojgaard pipping Rory McIlroy late to steal the title (and, for me, a tidy profit).
After chatting with the Golf Monthly betting panel, who have been hard at work picking their selections to win the Amgen Irish Open 2025, I decided to take a slightly different approach to curating Bazza's best bets this time around.
While it would be easy (and probably sensible) to pick Rory McIlroy to win this event, considering his recent form and event history, his price is totally uninspiring and I'd rather look elsewhere.
Instead, I have opted for four great value selections in the hope that one of them can pull of a 'Hojgaard-esque' display to pip the popular favourite once more...
Bazza's Best Bets For The Amgen Irish Open 2025
For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. Welcome to the journey. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! In this weekly column, I will share my best bets across one particular event of my choice. You can also find my betting tips through the Golf Monthly betting hub. Each week, I have been given 10 points to spend - and I will be transparently sharing my profit and loss each week to help you track the success of my betting tips.
Outright Winner Betting Tips
Outright Winner: Haotong Li (2pts @ +3500 with BetMGM)
Haotong Li has had quite the year in 2025, winning a fourth DP World Tour title in Qatar, securing a spot at the Masters thanks to his fourth place finish at the Open Championship and surging towards earning a PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.
Since his stellar performance at Royal Portrush in July, Li has followed up with a T8th finish at the Betfred British Masters and a T24th finish at the Omega European Masters.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He ranks 13th for Strokes Gained (SG): Tee to green this season and has ranked 13th and third for the same measure in his last two starts.
His form in Ireland is difficult to swallow, but I believe he has turned a corner in his career and is finally realising the huge potential he has threatened for a number of years - so I am prepared to give him a chance at a huge price.
BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win
Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.
Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.
Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
Sleeper Betting Tips
Sleeper: Grant Forrest (1pt @ +6600 with BetMGM)
Grant Forrest cruised to a second DP World Tour win just two starts ago at the Nexo Championship, adding to the Hero Open he won four years earlier.
Interestingly, both of his DP World Tour wins have come in Scotland - but it's his form in Ireland that really impressed me when doing my research for this event.
In his last four appearances in the Irish Open, Forrest has three top-five finishes and was third at the K Club when the venue hosted the event in 2023.
It hasn't been the most consistent of seasons for the Scotsman, but he clearly likes this event and plays well at this venue. Buoyed by a recent win, I can see him challenging at a big price.
Top-10 Finish Betting Tips
Top-10 Finish: John Parry (3.5pts @ +450 at BetMGM)
John Parry ended a 14-year wait for a second DP World Tour title in late 2024, claiming victory at the Mauritius Open in December, but his momentum has shown no signs of slowing as he searches for a third.
Since that win, Parry has a runner-up and two top-four finishes - one of which came just three starts ago in Scotland.
Having put him on my watchlist following that display, a T13th finish at the Omega European Masters last time out really caught my attention.
Parry ranks 14th for SG: Tee to green this season and was second in the field in Switzerland last week for the same measure. At a very reasonable price, I back him to be in the mix again.
Top-10 Finish: Angel Ayora (3.5pts @ +450 at BetMGM)
Angel Ayora was someone I signposted for success at the start of this season, and while he has shown flashes of his undeniably talent - we are yet to see him convert his chances into a first DP World Tour win.
After a T8th finish in Switzerland last week, following a T13th finish at the British Masters the week before, it appears everything is trending in the right direction again... so, I am ready to jump on board.
The young Spaniard ranks sixth for SG: Off the tee and 17th for SG: Tee to green in 2025, so he has the ball striking skills to tackle the K Club and I wouldn't be surprised to see him around the top-10 come Sunday.
How Does The 'Points' Stake System Work?
A point will represent different amounts of money to different people. I could bet one point, which represents $1 or £1, but to someone else that point could mean $10 or £10 (or $100/£100).
The stakes represent my confidence in the selection, but only you can determine how much (if any) you want to risk on any particular bet. You could also use the stakes as your own imaginary staking system - just for fun without the financial outlay.
Please don't ever spend more than you can afford and be sure to gamble responsibly.
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.