Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $365 on the Ryder Cup Win or Lose

After a two-year wait, the prestigious Ryder Cup is upon us where Team Europe will be hoping to regain the trophy after a 19-9 defeat to Team USA.

Ryder Cup 2023 Preview

The Ryder Cup is upon us, the biennial tournament where Team Europe battles Team USA for the grand prize.

Team USA comes into this tournament as defending champions, as they won 19-9 in Wisconsin. This year however the tournament has been brought to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy, thus a home fixture for Team Europe. Team USA has been unsuccessful in European-held Ryder Cups since 1993, so despite being favorites, if the recent form of Team USA playing in Europe is anything to go by, then you can’t count out Team Europe.

With Team Europe star Jon Rahm winning the Masters, Viktor Hovland winning the FedExCup and Rory McIlroy winning the Genesis Scottish Open, there is a strong suggestion that Team Europe could go against the odds, especially with the world number one Scottie Scheffler looking to be struggling at times with his putting in particular.

Team USA is as expected in possession of a strong arsenal with Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler being in strong form this season and should be expected to make a significant difference in this year's tournament.

Jordan Spieth will be eager to impress in the tournament that he loves, making his fifth career appearance in the tournament. Spieth could be an underdog in the bet of highest events point scorer as he currently sits at +2000.

Rory McIlroy is favorite to be Europe's highest point scorer at +450, however Ludvig Aberg could be a wise candidate for a bet at +1000 as he is in great form recently, and actually outperformed McIlroy at the recent BMW PGA Championship.

On the other side, Scottie Scheffler is sitting at +450 to be Team USA’s top points scorer, however the world number one has struggled a bit this season and his putting in particular has let him down at times. Perhaps Brooks Koepka who has had a successful season, featuring as a close runner up in the Masters in April may be a wise bet sitting at +700.

