What Clothing Does Bryson DeChambeau Wear?

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the games characters, with the American a US Open champion, as well as multiple-time PGA Tour and LIV Golf winner.

Captain of the Crushers GC team on the LIV Golf circuit, he has seen various changes to his set up in the bag, as well as his clothing and shoes, with DeChambeau donning apparel from clothing company, Stitch Golf.

If you haven't heard of the brand before, Stitch Golf produce luxury items like clothing, golf bags and travel bags. The companies CEO is Brad King, with Stitch Golf founded by Charlie Burgwyn after the pair met at Apex High School in 1991.

According to the website, King started coaching Burgwyn then, and the pair founded Stitch Golf in 2012. Their first items to the market were headcovers, with the inspiration coming from vintage sports cars. The website claims that Burgwyn saw a 1958 Porsche parked up, with a stripe on the car catching his eye. Such was the impact, the stripe featured on their first-edition headcovers, which continue to be their biggest sellers.

To this day, the company continues to be influenced by vintage motorsports and we see this in the Stitch Golf logo, which is inspired by the Gulf Racing colors. As of writing, they provide plenty of golf accessories, clothing and stylish golf stand and cart bags.

Previously, DeChambeau wore Puma Golf apparel and shoes but, in August 2023, the American and his Crushers GC side were seen wearing Stitch Golf apparel at LIV Golf Greenbrier, a tournament DeChambeau won in historic fashion with a final round 58.

Along with the Stitch Golf apparel, DeChambeau has changed his glove to a Titliest Players Glove, as well as changing his Puma Golf footwear to FootJoy golf shoes, specifically the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe.

Below, you can check out DeChambeau's apparel that he is donning for the 2024 Masters, the first Major championship of the year.