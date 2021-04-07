The Australian currently wears Original Penguin and FootJoy gear.

What Is Cameron Smith Wearing?

Australian Cameron Smith always has stylish apparel and accessories as part of his setup on the golf course. The main reason for this is of course his affiliation with Original Penguin, a brand that regularly produces garments that look great on the links, but also can be worn off it too.

Not only that, but in 2021 the brand has put more focus into sustainability, through the implementation of Penguin’s RE-Originals fabrics which are made from a combination of polyester, elastane, and recycled polyester.

He will turn up at Augusta looking to display all of this, as well as looking to go one better than his runner-up finish in 2020’s November edition of The Masters.

Related: Cameron Smith What’s In The Bag?

To get Cameron Smith’s look, check out his scripting below.

What Is Cameron Smith Wearing?

Original Penguin Energy Stripe Polo

On Thursday at Augusta National Smith will start with the Energy Stripe polo from Original Penguin. We think the white, green and blue striping looks great.

Original Penguin Mini Floral Print Polo

On moving day at The Masters, the Mini Floral Print polo will be on display. The flower design really stands out as does the fabric detail here because Penguin has combined polyester with recycled materials, with just enough elastane, to provide the shirt with plenty of stretch to allow full movement.

Original Penguin Eco Golf Earl Polo

For Friday and Sunday Smith is wearing the Eco Golf Earl polo. One of Penguin’s most popular designs, Smith will wear it in summer green on the Friday, and in hot coral on the Sunday, both of which will really pop against the green fairways of Augusta. It will also keep him cool and comfortable too because of the lightweight and stretchy fabric construction.

Original Penguin All Day Everyday Pants

Each of the polos are paired with the All Day Everyday pants. One of the best models in golf, these are made with a stretchy and technologically advanced fabric. But it is the little details we like the most here, such as the elastic gripper waistband, and Pete the Penguin logo on the back. The versatility here is also a huge plus point because these, as the name would suggest, can be worn all day and just about anywhere. A variety of colours will be worn throughout the week.

Original Penguin Pete’s Birdseye Crew Neck Sweater

If the weather turns a little bit colder, which it can do in Georgia at this time of year, then Smith will go for this Crew Neck Sweater, which also made our buyer’s guide on the best golf jumpers.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

The Pro/SL Carbon’s need little introduction because they are undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes money can buy. Smith usually goes for the white and grey model pictured above and he has been wearing them for quite a while now. Given the combination of modern styling, outstanding comfort, and top-notch stability, this should come as no surprise.

Titleist Tour Split Panel Cap

Smith may have decided to grow out the mullet in 2021 but he always sticks it underneath a flat bill cap from Titleist, such as the Tour Split Panel model pictured above.